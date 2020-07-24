Covid-19, Massacre of Nuns in a Michigan Convent in the United States

The coronavirus has spread so quickly, in a convent of Michigan , which caused the death of 12 nuns , in one month, starting on Good Friday. They were all members of the convent of the Felician Sisters of Livonia , outside Detroit , aged between 69 and 99 years. The mission’s executive director, Suzanne English , confirmed the news to CNN on Tuesday. A 13-year-old initially survived the virus, but died in June.

Women have been in the convent for a long time, and leave a legacy of service, according to their obituaries provided by Suzanne English. All have served others through different roles, from teaching, to helping children at risk, to music, to the publication of a 586-page book on the history of the convent. One sister won a commercial screenwriting competition for Campbell’s Soup with her second-grade class. Another was twice assigned to the Felicia Generalate in Rome and worked as a secretary in the English section of the Vatican Secretariat of State.

“We are saddened by each of our sisters, who disappeared during the pandemic period, throughout the province, and we greatly appreciate all those who keep us in prayer and support us in various ways,” said Sister Mary Christopher Moore , provincial minister of the province. , of Our Lady of Hope.

All women lived and worked on the 360-acre campus, which once housed 800 nuns, according to the Global Sisters Report , an independent, non-profit Catholic news publisher. Now, only about fifty nuns live there. The Livonian convent is one of 60 convents in the United States and Canada , plus a mission to Haiti , where the 469 Felician Sisters of North America reside.

The Global Sisters Report says that the death of the 13 Sisters of Livonia could be the worst loss of life for a religious community in the United States since the 1918 flu pandemic. At the beginning of the pandemic in March, the convent , like other long-term residences, implemented a non-visit rule and placed restrictions on group activities to help curb the spread of the virus, according to the Global Sisters Report. But the virus spread to the convent, and the first death occurred on Good Friday, April 10: Sister Mary Luiza Wawrzyniak , 99 years old .

Her death was followed by Sister Celine Marie Lesinski , 92 , and Sister Mary Estelle Printz , 95 , both of whom died on Easter Sunday, April 12th. A total of 12 nuns died on May 10th. Among these: Sister Thomas Marie Wadowski, 73, Sister Mary Patricia Pyszynski, 93, Sister Mary Clarence (Adeline) Borkoski, 83, Sister Rose Mary Wolak, 86, Sister Mary Janice (Margaret) Zolkowski, 86, Sister Mary Alice Ann (Fernanda ) Gradowski, 73, Sister Victoria Marie Indyk, 69, Sister Mary Martinez (Virginia) Rozek, 87, and Sister Mary Madeleine (Francesca) Dolan, 82.

According to the Global Sisters Report, the convent was grappling with how they were able to take care of each other and only 10 people could attend each funeral. «The faith we share with the nuns as they die, the prayers we share: we lacked all this. This upset our life of faith a little, “says Sister Joyce Marie Van de Vyver .

In late June, the convent lost Sister Mary Danatha (Lottie) Suchyta , 98 years i. In total, at least 30 Livonian nuns have been infected with the virus and 17 have recovered. “Some of our nuns who have had Covid-19 are struggling to recover from a variety of effects, including continued weakness, breathing problems and more,” reads a statement released by the Felician Sisters in early July.

In the United States , nearly 142,000 died of coronavirus, according to the Johns Hopkins University case count on Tuesday. More than 3.89 million people have been infected with the virus in the United States. The convent of Livonia is not the only religious order that has seen the devastating effects of the virus. Sister Mary Ramona (Florence) Borkowski, 93, died in Covid on April 18 in a convent located in Lodi, New Jersey.

In 1971, Borkowski founded and became director of the Felician School for Exceptional Children in Lodi, a position he held until 2018, according to his obituary. Between April and May, six nuns of different religious orders who lived in the convent of Our Lady of the Angels in Greenfield, Wisconsin, died from Covid-19.