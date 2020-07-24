COVID in the Us Sets New Records, Exceeding 4 Million Infections

[Ad_1]

The Covid 19 pandemic updates new records. There are 15,511,157 cases of contagion from around the world, according to John Hopkins University. Globally 633,425 died from Covid-19. In the United States 4 million cases are exceeded, but also in Argentina, Mexico and Colombia the infections reach unprecedented daily levels. As well as in India, where the virus is spreading rapidly.

The United States registered 76,570 new coronavirus cases in one day yesterday, for a total that exceeded 4 million cases. In the last 24 hours, the American University Johns Hopkins counts 1,225 deaths, for a total of 144,167 victims.

Latin America is another very hot front. Mexico recorded 8,438 new cases of contamination in one day, a record high for the country since the start of the pandemic. In total, there have been 370,712 confirmed infections and 41,908 deaths in Mexico so far, including 718 in the last 24 hours.

A record deaths in one day for Colombia, 315 yesterday. An increase of about 53% compared to 206 deaths recorded on average last week. A third of these related deaths occurred in Bogota. Colombia, which has 50 million inhabitants, has recorded a total of 7,688 deaths and 226,373 cases of contamination from Covid-19.

Argentina also has a new daily infection record, 6,127, bringing the grand total from the start of the pandemic to 148,027. Also calculating that the daily number of deaths is sustained – yesterday 114, for a total budget since March of 2,702 – for the Telam news agency the health authorities are concerned about the evolution of the curve and the index of occupancy of the beds in the resuscitation units of private clinics. In general, the situation of the most serious patients (913) is still under control, with an occupation of reanimation beds of 55.4% across the country and 64% in the metropolitan area of ​​Buenos Aires, which recorded 90 , 80% of the infected in the last 24 hours.

Over 49,000 new coronavirus cases have been recorded in India in the past 24 hours, according to data from the Ministry of Health cited by CNN. It is a new daily record of infections that brings the total number to 1,287,945, the third highest in the world after the United States and Brazil. The number of victims of Covid-19 has also increased, 740 in the last 24 hours, 30,061 in total. The Indian Medical Research Council has announced that it has performed over 14.4 million tests across the continent.

The coronavirus alert continues in Australia, in the state of Victoria where 300 new cases have been recorded in the past 24 hours. 28 army teams deployed to help health authorities track contacts of infected people. Of the last 300, in fact, only 51 have links with previous cases. The military will have to go door to door if the people contacted by telephone before by the health authorities have not been found. If they are not found at home when the soldiers arrive, they could be fined, the premier said.