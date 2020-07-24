Dua Lipa with Madonna and Missy Elliott for the Wonder Woman soundtrack

Dua Lipa does not try to amaze and work in this pandemic period. Fresh from the success of her album “Future Nostalgia”, the singer is now ready for the Wonder Woman soundtrack .

Apparently there will be at least two songs by Dua Lipa , and with two very thick featuring. A duet, the most discussed, will apparently be with Madonna, the other will instead be with rapper Missy Elliott.

A truly remarkable double hit for Dua Lipa, who proves to be one of the hottest artists of the moment, with her absolutely trendy pop music .

For Madonna it is yet another duet with an artist of the new generation, remember that she has already worked with Maluma, Miley Cyrus, Nicki Minaj, MIA, and many others.

We are really curious to know more, also because the news has not yet been made official. According to the source, the soundtrack will be released in August.