In the Video of “Cardigan” There Has Seen Us a Parallelism With “Falling” by Harry Styles

Today, Friday July 24,

Taylor Swift

blessed us not only with the surprise release of the new album of unreleased

“Folklore”

, but also with the music video of

“Cardigan”.

The clip was directed by Tay Tay herself – who also took care of her make-up, hair and styling – and shows a

metaphorical journey

through fairy woods and stormy waters, which ends with the

return to her home,

warm, welcoming and familiar . The video reflects the meaning of the song, which speaks of a love arrived in a moment of difficulty and darkness for the protagonist, but who with her power managed to save her and bring her back to happiness.

Among the scenes of the “Cardigan” video that most impressed the fans there is undoubtedly the one in which Taylor finds herself lost in the middle of the sea, clinging to her piano that will be able to bring her to safety. Many saw parallelism with Harry Styles ‘ “Falling” video clip .

NOT TO BE LOUD BUT THE CARDIGAN MV HAS PARALLELS WITH FALLING BY HARRY STYLES FVCKING HELP ME #CardiganMusicVideo #Folklore pic.twitter.com/GC8WwIGmta – Hana 🤍 (issMissAmericHANA) July 24, 2020

And what do you think? You can review it in full below.

Many of the Swifties have read a precise meaning in this scene: Taylor lost in the middle of the sea and saved thanks to music would be a metaphor for her masters from past albums, now in the hands of Scooter Braun. A bad period that Tay Tay has overcome thanks to the creation of “Lover”, his penultimate album.