In the Video of “Cardigan” There Has Seen Us a Parallelism With “Falling” by Harry Styles

Among the scenes of the “Cardigan” video that most impressed the fans there is undoubtedly the one in which Taylor finds herself lost in the middle of the sea, clinging to her piano that will be able to bring her to safety. Many saw parallelism with Harry Styles ‘ “Falling” video clip .
NOT TO BE LOUD BUT THE CARDIGAN MV HAS PARALLELS WITH FALLING BY HARRY STYLES FVCKING HELP ME #CardiganMusicVideo #Folklore pic.twitter.com/GC8WwIGmta
And what do you think? You can review it in full below.
Many of the Swifties have read a precise meaning in this scene: Taylor lost in the middle of the sea and saved thanks to music would be a metaphor for her masters from past albums, now in the hands of Scooter Braun. A bad period that Tay Tay has overcome thanks to the creation of “Lover”, his penultimate album.
TAYLOR IS LOST AT SEA BUT IT’S THE MUSIC WHICH SAVES HER LIFE. THIS IS PARALLEL TO HER MASTERS SITUATION, SHE SAVED HERSELF BY CREATING LOVER.
ASK ME IF I’M CRYING 😭 #CardiganMusicVideo #Folklore pic.twitter.com/Xm6JDGrfVw
