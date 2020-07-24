Katy Perry Has a Bizarre Idea About How Naked You Go Around in Italy

It is always interesting when you are faced with a point of view very far from your own and in this case to certain perspectives that foreigners have towards our country and Italians.

From the last interview by Katy Perry , for example, it seems that we are so libertine that going to the beach naked is the practice on our coasts!

You probably remember when Orlando Bloom got totally uncovered on a paddle board during a holiday with the singer in Sardinia in 2016 : the photos had gone around the world and they are still talked about today.

Katy Perry, pursued by radio host Howard Stern, has now tried to explain why he had taken off all his clothes and his thesis is that of wanting to “get confused among the locals “.

” Well, it was Europe and we were honestly spending time relaxed. Everywhere we looked they were all naked, it’s Europe, it’s Italy . And I think he wanted to blend in with the locals .”

On ” all naked ” and ” locals ” he also imitated the Italian accent that speaks in English and gesticulated as we use it. See for yourself:

Who knows, maybe Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom – who are currently expecting a daughter together – had ended up on a nudist beach without realizing it, for this reason they were all without costume. But someone should let them know that we usually wear the costume too.

Then, as we said at the beginning, it all depends on your point of view: you can see that they are used to the ocean and to be more modest.

Let’s take this explanation as a compliment to our being outgoing and spirited!