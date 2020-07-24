Katy Perry: The New Album Smile Postponed, Drake’s Fault?

Unfortunately singer and managerial staff have decided to postpone the release of the new album, anticipated by the singles “Daisies” and the title track “Smile”.

Now the new Katy Perry album will be released on August 28, 2020 , and we remember it, with a birth that is approaching.

What are the reasons for this postponement?

Apparently Drake also made up his mind to publish on August 14, and to avoid the direct confrontation with the Canadian rapper, the singer would have given way.

Another hypothesis is to bring the release closer to the next Video Music Awards, and therefore try to push the release of the disc with a live performance.

Last hypothesis concerns the date of delivery …

In short, fans will have to wait a few weeks longer for the new Katy Perry album, which for the moment is not reaping the hoped for success with the singles released so far.

Perhaps with the postponement to August 28 Katy will be able to give a new single, given that “Smile” was released after it had already been leaked weeks before …