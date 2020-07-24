Selena Gomez Creates a Fundraiser for Mental Health

She has long been offering bipolar disorder, Selena Gomez , 28 years old. And the pathology worsened in 2017, when the actress underwent a kidney transplant . “I went to one of the best mental health hospitals in America, McLean,” he said in April during the Miley Cyrus Bright Minded show on Instagram, “and I discussed the fact that after years in which I have had several things, I have understood that I was bipolar . And it helped me learn more. This pathology is not scary if you know it. “

$ 100 million in 10 years

Now, the American singer – creator of the Rare Beauty cosmetic line – has just announced the foundation of the Rare Impact Fund , an initiative that is committed to raising $ 100 million over the next 10 years . The purpose of this fundraiser is to provide access to mental health services in the least served American communities.

As a note issued by the company explains, ” 1% of the sales of each Rare Beauty product – in addition to the funds raised by the partners of the initiative – will be dedicated to the Rare Impact Fund in an attempt to help fill the gaps in health services. mentality for underserved communities. ” The fund aims to become one of the largest mental health support organizations born of a corporate entity.

“I’m so thankful”

“I’m so grateful to be surrounded by a team that helped make the Rare Impact Fund a reality, ” explained the star. “From the start, we wanted to find a way to return something to our community and support people who needed access to mental health services, who had a profound impact on my life .”

Rare Beauty, as he says, “focuses on helping people feel more supportive of each other and less sun in the world . The Rare Impact Fund will have a direct impact on many lives and, in the end, it will really make a difference in the world. I am proud of the work we have started to do with our partners to offer these services to anyone who needs support ».

The past of Selena Gomez

The actress’s depression, as we said, worsened in 2017 following the transplant. But already in 2013 Selena Gomez eclipsed herself from the scenes to cure lupus through chemotherapy sessions, which then led her to have mental problems. In 2016, she took a leave of absence to deal with the anxiety, panic and depression crises caused by her battle against lupus.

In 2018 she ended up still in a rehabilitation clinic for a nervous breakdown caused by two hospitalizations for her health. Therefore no one can care about those who suffer from these diseases anymore.