Serious Babies for COVID-19 Contagion! This Is Where It Is Happening and Why

CORONAVIRUS: SERIOUS BABIES for COVID-19 CONTAGION! Here’s WHERE it’s happening and why

SERIOUS BABIES for COVID-19 CONTACT in TEXAS A piece of news that has literally rocked the USA and the whole world, partly changing the prospects of Sars-Cov-2. Dozens of infants ,just under one year of age, tested positive for COVID-19 and the clinical conditions in some cases are severe. To be precise, have 85 children infected with coronavirus i na county of Texas :this is what was broadcast by CNN, the broadcasterUS. In another Texas county, called





Corpus

Christi Nueces , the number of people infected

with COVID-19 is increasing during this month of July. According

to Peter Zanoni ,

one of the leaders of the local administration, in this county, there

have been more cases of the virus than in all other

Texas counties .

” We have registered 85 children under one year of

positive age at COVID-19″, said the director of the system

local health, Annette Rodriguez , who also said: “These

children have not yet reached their first birthday. To

please help to stop the spread of this disease . ”

Although the news is bad from the point of view of the

spread of the virus, Donald

Trump still says NO to the obligation of the mask .

The explosion

of the infection among newborns confirms that the virus can

be transmitted in pregnancy ?

The topic has always been discussed and controversial

since the beginning of the COVID-19 epidemic.

Numerous cases of newborns who have tested positive

as newborns from positive mothers have been reported , but it

is not always so simple to clarify whether the disease was transmitted

in utero , during childbirth or after birth.

A few days ago from an Italian study of the State University of

Milan it emerged that two children had been found positive to the

pathogen immediately after birth. Moreover,

traces of the virus had been detected in

umbilical cord blood and placenta . For

this reason, in doubt and pending further discoveries from the

scientific and medical fields , it is right to take more precautions.

In

all these cases, the scientists carried out tests on newborns,

collected and analyzed biological samples including placenta,

umbilical cord, amniotic fluid, breast milk and

vaginal swabs . For further information you can read HERE our article based on the possible transmission of COVID-19 in pregnancy .