The Number of Infections Rises, in the USA There Are 4 Million

Coronavirus infections in Italy are on the rise: in the latest Ministry of Health bulletin, new cases have risen to 306, of which 84 in Lombardy, while the number of deaths remains stable. Contagion on the increase in all regions except Valle d’Aosta. The total cases region by region:
Lombardy: 95,715
Piedmont: 31.567
Emilia Romagna: 29,350
Veneto: 19,729
Tuscany: 10,394
Liguria: 10.139
Lazio: 8.498
Walk: 6.815
Trento: 4.941
Campania: 4.874
Puglia: 4,565
Friuli VG: 3.363
Abruzzo: 3.352
Sicily: 3,158
Bolzano: 2.686
Umbria: 1.463
Sardinia: 1,382
Aosta Valley: 1,196
Calabria: 1.245
Molise: 459
Basilicata: 447
Health Minister Roberto Speranza called the second wave of Coronavirus in Italy “possible”, which could arrive next autumn: “We could try to contain it if we are quick to contain the outbreaks,” he said. In response to those who speak from many parts of a weakening of the Coronavirus, if not of a definitive disappearance, the infectious disease specialist Galli del Sacco of Milan said that the new outbreaks actually show that the Covid-19 has not weakened at all, and that indeed it is starting to circulate again. Three young Romans were found positive for Coronavirus after spending a weekend on the island of Capri; new outbreak in Campobasso, attributable to a family who arrived in the Molise capital from Serbia.
The advance of Coronavirus continues in the USA, where the infection does not seem to stop: the latest available data is an increase of 63,967 cases in 24 hours. In Brazil it is a record of infections: over 67 thousand in one day. In Europe more than 3 million infections. In Belgium, the government imposes the obligation to wear masks even outdoors after the outbreak of new outbreaks in the country. Record of contagions in Romania: the situation in the most populous country in the Balkans is worrying.