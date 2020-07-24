The Number of Infections Rises, in the USA There Are 4 Million

Coronavirus infections in Italy are on the rise: in the latest Ministry of Health bulletin, new cases have risen to 306, of which 84 in Lombardy, while the number of deaths remains stable. Contagion on the increase in all regions except Valle d’Aosta. The total cases region by region:

Lombardy: 95,715

Piedmont: 31.567

Emilia Romagna: 29,350

Veneto: 19,729

Tuscany: 10,394

Liguria: 10.139

Lazio: 8.498

Walk: 6.815

Trento: 4.941

Campania: 4.874

Puglia: 4,565

Friuli VG: 3.363

Abruzzo: 3.352

Sicily: 3,158

Bolzano: 2.686

Umbria: 1.463

Sardinia: 1,382

Aosta Valley: 1,196

Calabria: 1.245

Molise: 459

Basilicata: 447

Health Minister Roberto Speranza called the second wave of Coronavirus in Italy “possible”, which could arrive next autumn: “We could try to contain it if we are quick to contain the outbreaks,” he said. In response to those who speak from many parts of a weakening of the Coronavirus, if not of a definitive disappearance, the infectious disease specialist Galli del Sacco of Milan said that the new outbreaks actually show that the Covid-19 has not weakened at all, and that indeed it is starting to circulate again. Three young Romans were found positive for Coronavirus after spending a weekend on the island of Capri; new outbreak in Campobasso, attributable to a family who arrived in the Molise capital from Serbia.

The advance of Coronavirus continues in the USA, where the infection does not seem to stop: the latest available data is an increase of 63,967 cases in 24 hours. In Brazil it is a record of infections: over 67 thousand in one day. In Europe more than 3 million infections. In Belgium, the government imposes the obligation to wear masks even outdoors after the outbreak of new outbreaks in the country. Record of contagions in Romania: the situation in the most populous country in the Balkans is worrying.