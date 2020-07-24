USA, the Baseball Battle Between Trump and the Virologist Fauci

WASHINGTON – America’s most famous immunologist,

Anthony Fauci

, inaugurated the new baseball season by throwing the first ball for the Washington Nationals, his favorite team. Cap and mask, launched the first “pitch” in the stadium without spectators for the coronavirus.

“Dr. Fauci was a true champion for our country during the Covid-19 pandemic and throughout his illustrious career. It is therefore right to honor him as we begin the 2020 season and defend our World Series champion title”, the team had said in a note.

Not to be outdone, US President Donald Trump – who often came into conflict with the immunologist on coronavirus management – has announced that he will make the first shot in the Yankees baseball team’s stadium on August 15th.