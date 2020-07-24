Zac Efron Brings His New Netflix Program to the Sanctuary of Lourdes

[Ad_1]

Zac Efron, High School Musical star , has a new program on Netflix , Down to Earth with Zac Efron , where he travels the world with the “wellness guru” Darin Olien to explore different travel perspectives and themes, life experiences , nature and sustainable practices.

In the second episode, focused on the water, viewers are guided on a tour of France, which includes a short visit to the Sanctuary of Our Lady of Lourdes.

The passage to the famous Catholic place was a surprising reversal for Efron, who in a 2007 interview with Rolling Stone said he was raised in agnosticism.

Regardless of his past, the actor appears to have kept his heart open while he was in Lourdes, and has shown respect for Catholic beliefs.

Miracles

The episode begins with a short scene in which Efron and Olien converse with Dr. Alessandro de Franciscis, a doctor who works at the Sanctuary of Lourdes examining possible miracles and discarding clinically explainable healings.

Dr de Franciscis showed them an example of an authentic miraculous recovery that occurred after the patient immersed himself in the waters of Lourdes.

Efron tells the story of how Lourdes became such an important Catholic place by stating: “In 1858, the Virgin Mary appeared to a 14-year-old peasant girl here in Lourdes. The young Bernadette was guided by the apparition to discover a natural source and to drink and bathe in water. The frantic Bernadette excavations in the mud led the inhabitants of the city to think she was crazy. When the water finally started to flow, his vision was considered real, and therefore a miracle. The water continues to flow from the source to this day, and thousands of people claimed to have received miraculous healing as a result of drinking and getting wet in this water. “

Efron and Olien were struck by the x-ray images of a 20th century case in which the hip of a cancer patient miraculously regenerated after he had spent time immersed in the sanctuary source. The doctor explained to them that there are seven criteria that must be taken into account for a miracle to be confirmed:

Doctors must have previously confirmed the presence of the disease in a full diagnosis The illness must be serious The disease disappears unexpectedly Healing is instantaneous Healing is complete The disease doesn’t come back No medical explanation can be found

The doctor went on to note that since it has to be proven that the disease has not returned, the case records are not even taken into account in the first decade after recovery.

Efron points out that of the 7,400 miracle claims filed in the past 135 years, only 70 have been recognized as true miracles.