Amber Heard and the Looks of the Stars in Court

Whoever says that the dress does not make the monk , has probably never taken into consideration the variable style in a court case : before a judge and a jury who can decide the fate of those under accusation, for the latter it is of fundamental importance to favor an excellent first impression .

And the only way to get a good result in this sense can only be a look designed in detail, especially if it is a celebrity already known – for better or for worse – to be recognized . In recent decades, high-profile trials have followed one after the other, transforming the appearance in court into a real public event with lots of paparazzi in tow and updates – almost – real time on the judge’s verdicts. So much so as to seem, in some cases, real fashion shows .

There are those who, considering the high symbolic value of what they would have worn, sported extremely classic outfits, avoiding showy jewels, logos, sportswear and in general any provocative reference: among these stars we find Naomi Campbell , who after being accused of assault in 2006, she showed up in court with rigorously total black mini dresses or in shades of gray, always wearing elegant and inevitable diva sunglasses.

Or the singer Kesha , who in 2016, at the New York State Supreme Court to terminate the contract with Sony – following the sexual harassment of her producer – wore a refined white suit combined with a camel-colored coat and a pair of high shoes of the same shade. The attitude of a rock star like Courtney Love is very different , who more often than not, in the course of her long history of drug-holding trials, has sported colorful and eccentric looks that had little to do with the court dress code .

But there are also those who, without taking the most embalmed classicism, have exploited their sense of style to communicate their innocence to their advantage. We had evidence of this with Amber Heard this week , accused by ex-husband Johnny Depp of assault. The actress first appeared with a very minimal black & white look , wearing a bandana-style red scarf instead of the mask: a subtle reference, probably, to one of the most evocative accessories of the feminist struggle. The following day, however, Amber Heard was immortalized in a splendid cream-colored dress, with light blue outerwear: an angelic outfit, which suggests anything but a violent temperament from the actress. Does the habit make the monk?

These and many other looks with which the stars presented themselves in court , all in the gallery. Between epic fail, provocations and (wise) thoughtful style choices.