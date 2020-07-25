Bahamas, Ordered Lockdown After COVID-19 Surge

The Bahamas premier, Hubert Minnis, has ordered the lockdown in the country for this weekend after a new flare of coronavirus cases registered yesterday: the Ministry of Health has announced that in the last 24 hours 42 new infections have been detected, a given that it brought the overall budget of cases to 316. The CNN reports.

The country had reopened its doors on July 1st and since then this is the first time that the authorities have imposed a new lockdown. The population, the Prime Minister announced, will only be able to go out to shop and for emergencies, such as health problems. In addition, only staff deemed essential will be allowed to go to work. All commercial activities and religious services will be prohibited. A scenario, this, Minnis anticipated, which will probably be repeated also in the coming weekends.

The premier then backed down on the ban that entered into force Wednesday on commercial flights from the United States, but imposed a 14-day quarantine and coronavirus test on all those arriving from abroad