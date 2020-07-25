Bill & Ted Face the Music: The Film With Keanu Reeves Is Shown With a New Trailer

Keanu Reeves and Alex Winter together again in Bill & Ted Face the Music , the third chapter of the crazy game saga that showed itself with a new trailer on the occasion of the panel at San Diego Comic-Con At Home.

The rocking and fun duo, who in this new adventure will have to bring peace to the universe, will debut in VOD format on September 1st .

The film will continue to follow the exploits of the two protagonists Ted (Reeves) and Bill (Winter), now middle-aged men, who are leaving for a new adventure after a visitor from the future warns them that only their song can save life on planet Earth.

Along the way Bill and Ted will be helped by their daughters, a new group of historical characters and some music legends who will join in a lotus to look for the song that will bring harmony to the universe.

Directed by Dean Parisot (Galaxy Quest), the film was written by Chris Matheson and Ed Solomon , with Scott Kroopf , Alex Lebovici and Steve Ponce in the role of producers.

Il cast è composto anche da Samara Weaving (Atypical), Brigette Lundy-Paine, Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Kristen Schaal, Erinn Hayes, Anthony Carrigan, Jayma Mays, Holland Taylor, Jillian Bell, Beck Bennett, William Sadler, Amy Stoch e Hal Landon Jr.