Bodyshaming Victim Zac Efron: “He Has the Physique of a Middle-Aged Father”

The controversy over the actor’s physical form comes simultaneously with the launch of the documentary series on environmental sustainability “Down to earth / With your feet on the ground”, released on Netflix on July 10, 202, in which the ex teen idol appears with some extra kilo and long beard. More mature and scruffy, according to some.

Even men would not be immune to bodyshaming and to prove it is the fuss that hit the physical form of Zac Efron . The actor, once an idol of teenagers, has caught the nickname “dad bod”: now 32 years old would have a “daddy” body, the physique of someone who does not train and would therefore be closer to a ” pot-bellied middle-aged ”that to a sex symbol. As reported by the New York Post, it would have been defined by users on the net.

“Welcome to the world of horrendous easy-click body shaming-style titles that women have to put up with every day,” top model and body activist Charli Howard writes on Instagram, famous for proudly showing off her shapes. According to the model, what is happening in Efron is not new for women, since it is something they live every day. “Bodyshaming – he adds – is incredibly harmful and has incredible power over young minds. I have already seen comments from guys who said that if Zac has a ‘dad bod’ then this makes them obese or fat. ” The model then concluded that Efron would not, in her opinion, have any intention of appearing as the first photo: he has grown, had his experiences, has detoxified himself from alcohol, and is healthier than before.

Not everyone, however, has targeted the actor for his transformation: according to some users, his body has naturally matured over the years. “I want to thank Zac Efron for being changed following my tastes. When I was 12 he was my type, now that I am 26 he is my type. “