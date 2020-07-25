Coronavirus, From the USA New Fast and Cheap Test: How It Works

In the event that the checks to which it has undergone in these weeks have given the desired results, it will be a real turning point in contrasting the spread of Coronavirus . In fact, in a small town in Wisconsin, in the northwest of the United States, a test was developed which, in addition to guaranteeing an accuracy comparable to the swabs used today, would save time and money.

The technique used to analyze the swabs would even allow the test to be carried out at home , if they had the technical and scientific skills. A figure, the latter, indicative of the great possibilities (and potential) that the new test against COVID-19 offers to the scientific community. Although slightly less accurate, in fact, the test could be repeated over and over again on the same patients at significantly lower costs than the current ones.

How the anti-Coronavirus test tested in the United States works

The scientific principle behind the test experimented in a Racine fire station in Wisconsin is the same used daily to analyze swabs carried out all over the world. Chemical reagents are used to amplify the amount of genetic material in an organic sample, so that its characteristics can be compared with a virus RNA sample. Except that the reagents used in the Racine test are much cheaper and more common than those used today.

Merit of the LAMP (acronym of loop-mediated isothermal amplification), a technique developed in Japan in the 90s of the last century, which allows to amplify the genetic material at constant temperature (about 95 degrees centigrade) and using rather common chemical reagents . Ironically, the test could even be done at home, if he were capable of it. This means, however, that the samples can be analyzed anywhere, even a gym or a fire station, and not necessarily in a chemical laboratory.

Coronavirus test, pros and cons of the “LAMP method”

The test based on the LAMP technique has very reduced costs (if carried out on an “industrial scale” it can cost 7 cents of a dollar , compared to the 40 dollars needed for a tampon) and offers results in a much shorter period of time than today’s standards. The amplification of the genetic material does not take very long, allowing you to return the results within a few hours.

On the other hand, however, it has a lower accuracy than the swabs that are now made to find the infected. A negligible detail, however, claim the inventors of the method: being able to perform many more tests within a day, you can focus on the “large numbers” factor to identify the sick.