Coronavirus in the World: Deaths, Infections and All the News on the Situation

The Covid-19 pandemic continues to spread worldwide with 15 million coronavirus-positive people, including over 8 million on the American continent alone, forcing many countries to reintroduce new health measures and restrictions. In total, 627,307 people died for Covid-19 worldwide, according to an AFP count.

Trump cancels the Republican Convention

The republican convention in Jacksonville, Florida, due to the coronavirus was canceled. This was announced by President Donald Trump . “I told my team to cancel some of Jacksonville’s part of the Gop convention. I’m going to give a different speech to the convention anyway, but we’re not going to have a big crowd. It’s not the right time. I have to protect the Americans,” said the president who presses instead. for the reopening of schools in August. The tycoon has therefore specified that it will carry out only the part of the convention organized in North Carolina, in Charlotte, to formalize the republican nomination for the race to the White House. Florida is among the states most affected by the coronavirus and Trump’s Democratic challenger, Joe Biden, is 13 points ahead in the Sun State according to Quinnipiac.

On Thursday alone, the United States recorded over 76,500 new Covid-19 cases – close to the 24-hour record – and 1,225 deaths, according to the Johns Hopkins University count. With a million new cases in just two weeks, the milestone of four million official cases was passed on Thursday. While with over 144,000 deaths, the country is by far the most affected in the world in absolute terms, ahead of Brazil and the United Kingdom. The spate of contamination also increased unemployment for the first time in the country since late March, worrying Wall Street. Just over 16 million Americans are unemployed and 32 million have temporary allowances.

A 3 year old girl dies in Belgium

A three-year-old girl died of coronavirus in Belgium . Covid-19 inter-federal spokesman Boudewijn Catry announced this during a press conference, the Belgian news agency said . It is the youngest victim in Belgium . In March, again due to the coronavirus, a twelve year old girl died. Catry added that the death toll has increased in Belgium : an average of three per day last week. “Nobody is immune” from the virus, he said.

Russia resumes international flights from August 1st

Russia has resumed international air traffic since August 1: Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said , taken up by the agencies. Flights will initially depart from Moscow, the Moscow region, St. Petersburg and Rostov-on-Don. Deputy Prime Minister Tatiana Golikova said that in the first phase, flights will be made to Great Britain, Tanzania and Turkey. Russia suspended international flights in late March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Negotiations for the resumption of air services with individual countries have been going on since 15 July.

In Europe 3,007,088 cases of Covid-19

Europe officially has 3,007,088 Covid-19 cases for 206,714 deaths. The country with the sad European record of 45,000 deaths is France , where the number of cases has continued to rise with “more than 1,000” Thursdays and “10 new outbreaks” of infection, according to the Directorate-General for Health (DGS).

Coronavirus in Latin America

In Latin America and the Caribbean, the threshold of four million cases has also been exceeded. Brazil alone now has over 2.2 million cases. This did not stop Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro, infected with the coronavirus, from riding his motorcycle on Thursday and from discussing, without a mask, with street sweepers near his residence in Brasilia, according to photos released by the media. Due to the spread of the epidemic, Bolivia has announced the postponement of the general elections scheduled for September 6 to 18 October. The Colombia recorded 315 deaths, the highest number in a single day. The situation is particularly dramatic in Ecuador, where the health system in the second city of the country, Arequipa, is totally saturated. Local media reported that Covid-19 patients were sleeping in tents installed near hospitals and others were spending the night in their nearby parked cars, hoping to find a bed and seek treatment.





In South Africa, an increase in cases

In South Africa, an almost 60% increase in the total number of natural deaths in recent weeks suggests that the number of coronavirus-related deaths is actually much higher than official statistics indicate. Public schools will close again for a month.