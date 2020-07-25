Coronavirus, Who Calls on Europe to New Restrictions. Belgium, 3 Year Old Girl Dies

[Ad_1]

Washington, July 24, 2020 – The United States is the country most affected by the Coronavirus with 76,570 new cases in a day, a total of over 4 million infected by the beginning of the epidemic, and a death toll that has largely exceeded 144 thousand deaths. A situation that has prompted 150 of the most eminent US medical experts, including scientists, teachers, nurses, to sign a letter, sent to the Trump administration and to the main members of Congress as well as to the governors of the States, in which political leaders are urged to ” close the country ” and “start to contain” the growing pandemic. Meanwhile, the school of the son of Donald Trump , Barron,it will not reopen regularly as the US president would like for all the schools in the country. Saint Andrew’s Episcopal School in Potomac, Maryland, where 14-year-old Barron Trump has been enrolled for three years, has announced that there are no safety conditions to resume classes in a few weeks.

In the world, infections spread to 15,511,157, with 633,425 deaths globally. Over the past 24 hours, 282,700 new cases have been recorded worldwide. According to Johns Hopkins University, this is the highest figure for daily increases.

USA

The Covid-19 emergency is worsening in the United States, 76,570 new cases yesterday in 24 hours, a new daily record, according to Johns Hopkins University. Instead, the New York Times writes that the actual number of infections could be up to 13 times higher in some areas of the country than the official count. In 39 states and the capital Washington will show an increase in positive. Contagion boom in California, Florida, Mississippi, Louisiana and Texas . Precisely the situation in Florida has forced Trump to say goodbye definitively to a real Republican conventionin late August, when he was due to accept the nomination by speaking in Jacksonville: “This is not the right time,” said the tycoon: “I will still have a speech to accept the nomination but in a different form”. Meanwhile, the country focuses on the start of the baseball championship, the most famous immunologist in America, Anthony Fauci,complete with hat and mask, he inaugurated the new season by making the first pitch for the Washington Nationals, his favorite team. “I don’t think we are nearing the end of this pandemic,” said Fauci, who launched a stylet to President Donald Trump: “You say you wear the mask during the briefings? I haven’t seen it, but I’m glad to know that you welcomed the advice we have been giving him for some time. Wearing a mask is a good choice. ” Then on the topic of opening schools in the US: “We should do our best to ensure the return to school, but we must keep

the safety of students and teachers in mind.”

WHO: Europe worries

The World Health Organization (WHO) has expressed concern for Europe, where coronavirus cases are returning . The WHO therefore calls on governments to impose stricter restrictions if necessary. In the Old Continent, infections have exceeded three million, a fifth of the more than 15 million cases in the world. In deaths, Europe remains the most affected: 206,633 out of 627,307 in total.

Spain

The Spain has recorded 922 more cases in the last 24 hours, compared with 971 yesterday. Aragon, Catalonia and Madrid are the most affected regions, with 298, 133 and 107 cases respectively. A total of 272,421 infections have been registered in the country since the start of the

pandemic. In Catalonia , the regional government has ordered the closure of discos and night clubs to try to stem the new increase in cases. The local civil protection also forbade access to the concert halls which feature an internal ballroom and imposed midnight as the closing time for casinos, bars and restaurants.

France

In France the latest data speak of 1,130 cases in the last 24 hours, the second consecutive day in which the new infections exceed the one thousand mark. The R0 index has reached 1.3 across the nation. “We have returned to levels comparable to those of the end of the trespassing period,” warned the Directorate-General for Health, as reported by the French media.

The Prime Minister of France, Jean Castex , announced mandatory pads for travelers arriving in France from 16 countries, including the US. The list also includes: Algeria, Morocco, Israel, Turkey, South Africa, Brazil, Chile, United Arab Emirates, India, Mexico, Serbia, Qatar, Montenegro, Panama, Peru ‘and Kuwait. “We strongly recommend the French to avoid going to Catalonia until the health situation improves – said Castex – We are discussing with the Spanish and

Catalan authorities so that they ensure that, in the opposite direction, the flows are as limited as possible”.

Belgium

Belgium in shock at the death of a three year old girl from the coronavirus. Covid-19 inter-federal spokesman Boudewijn Catry reports to the Belgian press. For the country it is the youngest victim there has been for the virus. Among the deaths to report also that of an 18 year old girl. Also in Belgium, a twelve-year-old died in March. In the country in general, there has been an increase in deaths: on average three per day last week.

Germany

In Gremania there were 815 new infections, while yesterday there were 569 new cases. But the data of the Robert Koch Institut in Berlin does not raise the contagion factor R0, which is still less than 1 , settling at 0 for 23 July. 93. Simplified means that each infected person infects less than another person on average. According to Spiegel online, however, there is a resumption of the growth of new cases consistent starting from mid-May, except for the case of slaughterhouses, where there are still 30 new infections among workers today.

Serbia

The contagion curve remains high in Serbia , where in the last 24 hours there have been 409 new cases, bringing the total to 22,852. There have been ten more deaths since yesterday, with the total number of victims rising to 518. There are 4,575 patients in the hospital, of whom 167 are in intensive care with a respirator.

Czech Republic

They are so far 109 cases of infection traced by the Czech health authorities related to a party took place in a nightclub in Prague . The number of cases is expected to increase, as the people infected are mostly young and socially active. The alarm is launched on the same day in which over 200 new infections were registered in the country for the third consecutive day. Currently, there are 365 deaths ascertained by Covid-19.

Romania

The numbers of the pandemic in Romania continue to grow , where in the last 24 hours 1,119 new cases of coronavirus infections have been recorded, a new daily record that has brought the total number of cases to 42,394. 301 ICU patients, 2,150 died, with 22 in the last 24 hours. The sanitary alarm has also triggered. In Bucharest, hospitals are no longer available even for symptomatic patients. Romania’s most populous country, Romania is also the one most affected by the coronavirus in the region.

Turkey

Cases in Turkey rise to 224,252 , with 937 infections reported in the last 24 hours. There are 17 new victims, for a total of 5,580 confirmed deaths. Turkish Health Minister Fahrettin Koca reported in his daily newsletter.

Great Britain

Another 123 people died in the UK , making a total of 45,677 deaths. According to the data released by the health authorities, in the last 24 hours another 770 cases have been confirmed, which bring the total number of infections to 297,914.

Australia

In the state of Victoria, six deaths have occurred in the past 24 hours, all elderly nursing home guests. The new positives are 300, down from 484 yesterday. The state in the south of the country is the true epicenter of the new wave of the epidemic, and for this reason severe restrictions have been imposed in the Melbourne area since 8 July which will last for a month and a half.

India

With 49,311 new cases in the last 24 hours, the highest daily increase since the start of the pandemic, and 740 new victims, India has reached 1,287,945 infections and 30,601 deaths overall. The country thus overtook France.

Brazil

Brazil is the most affected country in South America, with 2,287,475 confirmed cases. Between Wednesday and Thursday 1,311 new deaths were recorded, leading to 84,082 deaths from the start of the pandemic. And while coronavirus-positive President Jair Bolsonaro heals with hydroxychloroquine, and promotes its use, a Brazilian study, conducted in 55 hospitals nationwide, says the drug is ineffective against Covid-19, indeed it can also have harmful side effects. The president is currently being hit by a new controversy because he was photographed while on board a motorbike, on July 23, he moved from his home to Brasilia, where he should be in solitary confinement. In the images you can see Bolsonaro near the roadside talking without a mask with some scavengers. Bolsonaro, 65, has been positive since 7 July, in the photos he appears without a helmet, without a mask and intent on discussing with the ecological operators. Other crowds show it with a helmet but with a visor raised while greeting near the palace of the Alvorada, where it should remain in isolation for the infection.

The Municipality of San Paolo has decided to postpone the street carnival and the samba school parades of 2021 due to the pandemic. The new date has not yet been defined but, in the case of the parades, the League of samba schools in San Paolo proposes to carry out the party between late May or early July, instead of February.

Coronavirus in other countries

The Bulgaria has registered 269 new cases, of which 53 in Sofia. The overall contagion balance rises to 9,853. There are 8 new deaths, for a total of 329 victims. Premier Boyko Borissov is forced to quarantine after the positivity of the head of his political office. L ‘ Argentina denounces 6,127 infections in the last hour, which brings the grand total to 148,027. The daily death toll yesterday was 114, with a total death toll of 2,702 since March. In Japan in the last 24 hours a new daily record of the infections: 981. While the deaths related to Covid-19 are very limited: only two people. New record of contagion in Mexico: at least 8,400 people in the past few hours, and 718 patients have died. The total toll in the country since the start of the pandemic is now 370,712 cases and 41,908 deaths. The Russia exceeded 800,000 cases (800,849). In the last 24 hours there are 5,811 new cases and 154 deaths. The total number of victims thus rises to 13,046. The Kenya has denied hospitalization Minister Fred Matiang’i. State schools in South Africa will close again: from Monday for at least four weeks, stop at lessons. In South Africa elementary and secondary students had returned to school only on 6 July, so far the country has been one of the worst hit.