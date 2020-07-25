Demi Lovato Is Getting Married: Who Is Comrade Max Ehrich

[Ad_1]

Demi Lovato is getting married : the singer published a photo on Instagram, accompanied by a romantic caption, which portrays her on the day of the proposal in the arms of her boyfriend. He is Max Ehrich , dancer and actor who has been dating the pop star for a few months.

Born in Marlboro on June 24, 1991 , Ehrich made his film debut when he was just a teenager. His first time on the big screen dates back to 2004 thanks to the film One Easy Job . When it comes to his career, it is necessary to mention the presence in the cast of High School Musical 3: Senior Year .

Demi Lovato’s future husband also appeared in one of the most famous international TV series: Ehrich, in fact, was a guest star in Ugly Betty . In the cast of the TV movie The Pregnancy Pact , he saw the arrival of the real turning point in his career in 2012. In that year, in fact, he began to play the role of Fenmore Baldwin, one of the characters of Love Fever , a soap opera broadcast since 1973.

The following year, the first major recognition came: the nomination for the Daytime Emmy Awards, one of the most coveted awards in the world for actors working on the small screen. We could go on and on to list the stages of the career of the new official boyfriend of Demi Lovato!

Doing so means, for example, remembering her participation in the video clips of two singles by singer Vanessa Hudgens. As mentioned above, his relationship with Lovato started a few months ago. Rumors of their dating started chasing each other around the end of March, when E! News spoke of their relationship and a presentation to friends by the American singer, who will blow out 28 candles on August 20.

Those rumors have slowly turned into certainties and now, with the publication by the singer of a series of photos that see them together on a Malibu beach after the proposal , there is the first official page of a beautiful story, which sees the diva of Tell Me You Love Me overflowing with happiness. The caption of the post, in which she claims that she has never felt so loved in her life, is a clear demonstration of this.