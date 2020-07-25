Did Taylor Swift Reveal the Name of Blake Lively’s Daughter in Folklore?

Taylor Swift may have revealed the name of Blake Lively’s third daughter on the Folklore album

Taylor Swift , Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are linked by a strong friendship. In fact, perhaps not many know that James , one of the Hollywood couple’s daughters, played a part on the Reputation album . His voice, in fact, appears in the song Gorgeous , just during the opening of the song.

This time, at least according to fan theories on the web, it seems that the singer wanted to involve the third daughter of the two by quoting her in a song . This, of course, is only a hypothesis. Despite the fact that the girl was born a year ago, in fact, the spouses never wanted to reveal her name , as they care a lot about their privacy. When they are not working, therefore, it is very rare to see them being part of Hollywood’s social life.

As we were saying, then, Taylor Swift would have entitled a track of his new Folklore album with the name of the daughter of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds . We are talking about ” Betty “. But what triggered this theory in the fans’ minds?

Taylor e Balke insieme

The song tells of Betty , a girl treated badly by her boyfriend, or in any case by the young man she likes. His name is James . To warn her of her wrongdoings there is another character, namely Ines . Both are the names of the daughters of Blake and Ryan . The first was born in 2014, while the second in 2016.

UPDATE : The fan theories were right! A source close to the couple confirmed to People that the name of Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ third daughter is Betty ! In Taylor Swift’s song we therefore find a wonderful tribute to the daughters of the beloved couple.

Recall that Taylor Swift's new album entitled Folklore was released worldwide on Friday 24 July 2020 .