Waiting to know if its release date will not be postponed as has happened to so many other films in the last hours, fans begin to ask themselves new questions about the film with Scarlett Johansson one of which is: Does Black Widow have a post credit scene?

Let’s find out if Black Widow has a post credit scene and if, therefore, we will have to sit in the armchair when the film arrives at the cinema

This is a legitimate question in light of recent rumors that see the plot of the film and the description of the post credit scenes (yes, there seems to be more than one) leaked “thanks” to some private screenings that Disney made with the aim to seek investors and sponsors, given that the situation resulting from the COVID-19 pandemic could thwart the potential of Black Widow , a film that in the plans of the production would have had to collect hundreds of millions of dollars worldwide like any other Marvel film.

Even if this information is currently not 100% verifiable, we advise you not to proceed with the reading because you may run into unwanted spoilers.

According to the leak in question in the first post credit scene we will see Yelena Belova (Florence Pugh) walking in a dark warehouse. A group of soldiers point them against weapons with the woman who raises her hands and throws a mysterious device on a table behind which “Thunderbolt” is seated Ross (William Hurt) who apparently is using the same Yelena and Taskmaster. Addressing the latter, a disgruntled Yelena tells him that she killed her friend and that it was not part of the plan. At this point she takes off her helmet and reveals a blindfold, underlining that she returned the favor by shooting him in the head, which should have canceled her “debt” by saying to RoSs: “I think this concludes our agreement.” However, Ross seems to have a completely different opinion: “Oh no, we are just at the beginning”.

All this would confirm how Ross is trying to create his own team, perhaps the equivalent of the Thunderbolts of the comics, whose leader Helmut Zemo will appear in the TV series The Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

The second post-credit scene would instead be set in the present, after the events of Avengers: Endgame, and sees Clint Barton (Jeremy Renner) visiting Nat’s grave with his children. This cameo would be one of three related to the Avengers in Black Widow, with the other two that would have Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) voice in the film’s prologue and always an audio with a phone call with Falcon (Anthony Mackie) always in the first moments of the film.

At birth, Natasha Romanoff (aka Black Widow) was entrusted to the KGB, the Russian secret service that pushed her to become an operating member. When the USSR collapsed, the government tried to trick it. Meanwhile, the story shifts to present-day New York, where Natasha becomes a freelance secret agent with Black Widow living her life in the US 15 years after the fall of the former Soviet Union.

In addition to Johansson, Black Widow will boast a stellar cast that includes the beloved star of Stranger Things, David Harbor (in the role of Guardiano Rosso) but also Florence Pugh, Oscar winner Rachel Weisz, OT Fagbenle and Ray Winstone.

Black Widow was directed by Cate Shortland while Jac Schaeffer signed the screenplay.