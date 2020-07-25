Ex-Bodyguard Johnny Depp: “It’s Basically Jack Sparrow All the Time”

Johnny Depp would consistently keep Jack Sparrow’s character even in life according to his former Australian bodyguard.

In life Johnny Depp would be very close to the character of Jack Sparrow who plays in the pirate saga of the Caribbean, at least so reports his former bodyguard.

Rick Wood was hired in 2015 to serve as bodyguard to Johnny Depp and Amber Heard while in Australia. At the time, Johnny Depp was shooting the fifth installment of the Pirates of the Caribbean saga, Pirates of the Caribbean: Salazar’s Revenge. Here is what Rick Wood would have told 9News Queensland about Depp’s behavior:

“He’s in the character all the time so he’s practically Jack Sparrow – good guy. I can’t see him that way and in my environment you know who beats women and who doesn’t.”

Rick Wood’s interview clearly refers to the lawsuit that sees Johnny Depp pitted against his ex-wife Amber Heard, who accused him of violent servants. Depp sued the ownership of the English newspaper The Sun for defamation, who in an article called him “wifey beater” by rejecting any accusation of violence.

Jack Sparrow is one of the most popular characters played by Johnny Depp in five films. At the moment it seems that Disney plans to make a change to the franchise with a reboot that will feature Australian Margot Robbie. Johnny Depp fans promptly petitioned to also have Jack Sparrow back in the film.