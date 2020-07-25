For the Sake of Realism, Henry Cavill … Rolled in the Mud

Despite being a fantasy, there is still some research for realism in The Witcher, which led Henry Cavill to roll around in the mud to get dirty.

If you are a demon hunter who lives in a medieval fantasy setting, let’s face it, the risk that you don’t have clean clothes is practically a certainty. That’s what Henry Cavill thought , which during the making of The Witcher must not have made life very easy for the costume designers involved in the Netflix series .

As we said in fact, despite the setting and the typical themes of fantasy, in the series taken from Sapkowski ‘s books there is still a sort of search for realism, or at least for authenticity. So when Henry Cavill wanted the costume designers to dirty his clothes in favor of realism, he was not one who was satisfied, so much so that he even came to roll in the mud.

I think the costume designers towards the end hated me. Before the scenes I looked at myself and said “I have to be dirtier”, and they came and put some dust and earth on me, but I reiterated “Yes guys, but it’s not enough”. So I went out into the rain. Sometimes I would roll around in puddles.

In short, we can imagine the joy of its costume designers. The second season of The Witcher is about to start again, as filming will start again from August 17th : what do you expect from the return of the Netflix show ?