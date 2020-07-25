FTSE MIB Down With Us-China Tensions and New Contagion Records

[Ad_1]

European stock markets in red at the start of the session due to renewed tensions between the US and China and the new record of contagions from Covid-19 in Mexico, Japan and India. China has ordered the United States to close the US consulate in the city of Chengdu, in response to the request for the eviction of the Houston consulate that has come in recent days, in a context in which relations between the two superpowers are becoming increasingly tense.

“The move by the US has seriously violated international law, the rules on international relations and the terms of the consular convention between China and the United States. It has seriously damaged relations between China and the United States,” said a note from the Foreign Ministry Chinese. Relations between Washington and Beijing have deteriorated sharply this year due to several issues, from trade and technology to coronavirus, from territorial claims in the South China Sea by Beijing to the squeeze on Hong Kong.

Yesterday, the Secretary of State, Mike Pompeo, said that Washington and its allies must use “more creative and resolute methods” to force the Chinese Communist Party to change its modus operandi, calling it “the mission of our time”. To slow down European markets with negative Wall Street futures (-0.76% S & P500 and -1.29% Nasdaq), also due to the lack of progress in Washington in defining the new support plan for families and businesses, is also the record of infections from Covid-19 in India: 49,311 in 24 hours, 740 deaths. The total balance in the country is now at least 1,287,945 confirmed infections, with more than 440 thousand active cases. The overall deaths are, however, 30,601.

New record of contagions also in Mexico. In the past 24 hours, at least 8,400 people have contracted Covid-19 and 718 patients have died. The total toll in the country since the start of the pandemic is now 370,712 cases and 41,908 deaths. While at least 981 people have contracted coronavirus in Japan in the past 24 hours. It is also in this case a new daily record of the infections, while the deaths related to Covid-19 remain very contained. In fact, only two people have lost their lives since yesterday after being infected with the virus.

As a result, the dollar continues to weaken against the euro (highest since January 2018) and the yen. The euro “could benefit from a further weakening of the dollar”, but the drops “will be limited” due to the constant worries about the coronavirus and the tensions between the United States and China, Unicredit experts underlined. “Weekly data on the international money market indicates that investors are not extremely bearish on the dollar at the moment, which means that, in theory, the greenback still has room to lose ground,” added the experts. The euro “rose more than 1.16 against the dollar for the first time since October 2018, reflecting the positive sentiment triggered by the approval of the Recovery Fund,” they concluded.

Il cambio euro/dollaro tratta sopra 1,16 a 1,16105 (+0,13%) e il dollaro/yen sotto 107 a 106,293 (-0,52%) in attesa alle 10:00 del Pmi composito a luglio preliminare dell’Eurozona (precedente: 48,5 punti; consenso: 51,1 punti), del Pmi manifatturiero a luglio preliminare (precedente: 47,4 punti; consenso: 49,6 punti) e del Pmi servizi a luglio sempre preliminare (precedente: 48,3 punti; consenso: 51 punti). Alla stessa ora è prevista la fiducia delle imprese manifatturiere a luglio in Italia (precedente: 79,8 punti; previsione: 84 punti) e la fiducia dei consumatori a luglio (precedente: 100,6 punti; consenso: 102 punti).

At 15:45 it will be up to the US macro data with the manufacturing PMI in preliminary July (previous: 49.8 points; consensus: 52 points) and the services PMI in preliminary July (previous: 47.9 points; consent: 51 points) for then close at 16:00 with sales of new homes in June (previous: + 16.6% to 676,000 units; consensus: 688,000 units).

Lo spread Btp/Bund staziona a quota 147,9 punti base con il rendimento del decennale italiano allo 0,986%. Ieri è sceso sotto l’1% tornando sui livelli pre-Covid. lo storico accordo sul Recovery Fund ha migliorato decisamente la prospettiva dell’Eurozona e, implicitamente, dei nostri titoli di Stato, tanto da spingere l’agenzia S&P a giudicare l’intesa una “svolta” per l’affidabilità dei rating sovrani della zona euro. Il Btp decennale si avvia a completare la settima settimana positiva di seguito, accelerando sulla strada del recupero avviata dal picco negativo di metà marzo. “Il primo obiettivo grafico è fissato sui minimi storici allo 0,80%, ma la rivoluzione copernicana tracciata dal Recovery Fund potrebbe provocare una estensione della discesa”, ha sottolineato Websim.

L’indice Ftse Mib cede l’1,33% a 20.181 punti. Intesa Sanpaolo arretra dello 0,90% a 1,8326 euro dopo che ieri il cda di Ubi Banca (-0,79% a 3,643 euro) ha bocciato nuovamente l’ops, nonostante l’aggiunta di una componente cash, in quanto non riconosce appieno il valore complessivo della banca. Le vendite si accaniscono di più su alcuni industriali come Cnh Industrial (-2,24% a 6,36 euro), DiaSorin (-2,42% a 165,20 euro), Pirelli (-2,51% a 3,68 euro), Ferrari (-2,20% a 155,80 euro), Prysmian (-2,07% a 22,71 euro), Interpump (-2,47% a 27,62 euro) e STM (-4,44% a 25,39 euro).

Ma perdono due punti percentuali anche alcuni finanziari come Unipol e Banca Generali. La peggiore del comparto è Nexi (-4,29% a 15,265 euro) visto che la fusione con Sia è in stallo. Al punto che, secondo quanto appreso da Mf-Milano Finanza, da più fonti di mercato vicine all’operazione, il matrimonio non è all’ordine del giorno. Anzi, pare, per ora proprio rimandato. A data da destinarsi.

A far raffreddare gli animi c’è un elemento, ricorrente: la valutazione delle due aziende oggetto di trattativa, ha spiegato Mf-Milano Finanza. E se per Nexi basta far riferimento a Piazza Affari: capitalizzazione di 10 miliardi, in seguito al forte rialzo del titolo balzato dagli 8,62 euro del 19 marzo agli attuali 15,85 euro anche per il possibile merger, per Sia tutto diventa più complesso. La società gestita dall’ad Nicola Cordone ha chiuso il 2019 con ricavi per 733 milioni e un mol di 258 milioni (+28%).

Also weak in Atlantia (-1.03% at 13.87 euros) as Il Messaggero reported that Macquarie and Blackstone, given for interested parties to enter the capital of Autostrade per l'Italia, would have withdrawn. The Minister of Infrastructure, Paola De Micheli, said yesterday that up to 2038 tolls can increase by no more than 1.75% per year. According to rumors, the dealership will proceed to a reduction of 5% of the tariffs as soon as possible, this year or next year. Moody's confirmed the ratings of Atlantia and Aspi, changing the outlook to developing from negative following the recent preliminary agreement signed with the government to resolve the dispute over the revocation of the concession.