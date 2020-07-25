Greta Thunberg Donates a Large Sum of Money to Fight Coronavirus

With regard to the difficult situation that is affecting the world due to the effects of Coronavirus, with incalculable damage to the system, more and more people are working to counter the problem and make their voices heard. Greta Thunberg, a well-known activist, has decided to actively work by donating 1 million Euros to various charities.

The climate activist, Greta Thunberg, has decided to donate one million Euros, a check she has obtained thanks to the Gulbenkian Prize to some bodies and NGOs (Non-Governmental Organizations) that deal with combating climatic and ecological effects and their impact on the planet. Thunberg herself says that this is a very large sum of money so she decided to donate it to various foundations that deal with helping people affected by the climate and ecological crisis.

€ 100 thousand go to the Amazon fund and to an association named Sos Amazonia founded by the iFridays for Future Brazil movement that deals with providing concrete aid and sustenance for the people affected by Covid-19 in that area of ​​the world. Another 100 thousand € are, however, donated to the Stop Ecocide Foundation which has the task of “supporting their work by making ecocide an international crime”.

Brazil, also on the basis of the latest data and news emerged, is the Latin American country most affected by the Coronavirus crisis with more than 15 thousand infections among native communities. Greta Thunberg is the first winner of the Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity which was founded in Portugal and 136 candidates from 46 different countries have decided to reward the young Swedish activist.

Jorge Sampaio, President of the jury that assigns the coveted recognition, admitted that the young business was chosen to win the coveted recognition precisely because it mobilized young people for the effects of the climate by fighting the status quo.

Greta Thunberg did not stop there, because she also expressed her opinion on Twitter, addressing the leaders of the Earth who did absolutely nothing to deal with the climatic emergency and the only thing she managed to achieve is their crumbs. His appeal remained unheeded.