Jaguar Land Rover Predictive Touch: The Anti COVID-19 Touchscreen

Jaguar Land Rover Predictive Touch is the new touchscreen without contact, developed by the car manufacturer and the University of Cambridge, which allows drivers to keep their eyes from the road and reduces the transmission of bacteria and viruses in a post COVID world -19.

This patented technology, called “Predictive Touch” uses artificial intelligence and a sensor system to predict the chosen target on the screen, whether it is a navigator, air conditioning or entertainment command, without actually touching it .

The advanced device, developed with the engineers of the University of Cambridge, is part of the automaker’s “Destination Zero” vision, which aims at safer vehicles and a cleaner and healthier environment.

Even in the future “new normal”, when lockdowns will end in the world, “clean mobility” will be extremely important, where personal space and hygiene will guarantee significant benefits. Jaguar Land Rover vehicles are already designed for the well-being of passengers, with innovations such as the Driver Condition Monitor, the cancellation of engine noise and the ionization of the air in the cabin with PM2.5 filters, which capture allergens and fine dust.

New technologies, such as Predictive Touch, are our way of approaching mobility intended in a broader way, from the way the customer connects with mobility services to the infrastructures necessary to allow totally autonomous driving in the city, such as the Project Vector.

The tests, in the laboratory and in the field, show that the gestures and the time required to operate the touchscreen are halved, and at the same time the spread of bacteria and viruses is limited.

In fact, an uneven or uneven road surface causes vibrations that make it difficult to select the button on the touchscreen. And this forces the driver to take his eyes off the road, increasing the risk of accidents.

The device instead, through artificial intelligence, determines which is the desired selection from the beginning of the pointing, speeding up the operation. A gesture detector uses visual or radio frequency control sensors, increasingly common in consumer electronics, to combine contextual information – such as the profile of who is using the system, the type of interface and the environmental conditions – with data collected by other sensors – which, for example, can trace the user’s gaze – to anticipate their intentions in real time.

This software solution for contactless interactions is viable, and can be integrated into existing touchscreens and displays, provided that the correct sensory data is available that supports the machine learning algorithm.