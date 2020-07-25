Johnny Depp, the Former Amber Heard Told of When the Actor Spent 24 Hours Drinking and Snorting Cocaine Before Going to the Set of the Keith Richards Documentary

In these days Johnny Depp is facing the trial against the British tabloid The Sun , denounced by the actor for defamation for an article of April 2018 in which he has been defined as ” wives ‘ beater “. The ex-wife of the star, Amber Heard , presented herself in favor of the newspaper at the hearing , with whom, among other things, another legal battle is underway for allegations of violence. Once again the woman told details about her past as a Hollywood Vampires musician .

In front of the court, Amber said that once Johnny Depp would have beaten her after a quarrel caused by a painting painted by her former partner, Tasya Van Ree , who apparently frequented her home in Los Angeles at the time. That time Depp would take a heavy hangover made from whiskey and cocaine lasting 24 hours , on the day he was supposed to show up on September the documentary by Keith Richards , work that was heading . The fact would have happened in March of 2013: The actress claims that Depp would have refused to leave her home to go to the set because he wanted her to confess two alleged clandestine relationships , which she would not have done, denying them instead.

” He refused to leave – Heard said – he kept snorting strips of cocaine and drinking whiskey and said that we had to solve it, he wanted to go to the bottom of that story. He wanted me to admit that I was having an affair not only with my ex Tasya Van Ree, but also with a gentleman I barely knew … he had the idea that I had these relationships and he wouldn’t leave until I confessed everything “.

Amber Heard added that at that time she was very in love with Depp and still hoped that he could recover and return to what it once was: “ We had lived a wonderful year together – he said – when he was sober and clean. It was like that when I met him. When he was sober, Johnny was so generous and lovable, a truly extraordinary man. I loved him and didn’t want to lose him. But on the other hand, he was a monster . “

Furthermore, according to her story, she tried to resolve the problems with her ex-husband in a friendly way : the actress said that in 2016 , violating the restrictive order that she had obtained after the accusations of violence against him, however, she wanted to meet him to try to find a peaceful solution, as ” she didn’t want to make public what had happened to her “. That attempt, however, according to her would have failed and so the two find themselves battling in court today.