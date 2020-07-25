Lyrics and Translation by Feel the Beat, Black Eyed Peas, Maluma

Text “Feel The Beat” , the new single from Black Eyed Peas and Maluma . Listen to the song, read the translation and watch the official video.

“Feel The Beat” is a song from the Black Eyed Peas album “Translation” which follows the hit hit “Mamacita” in collaboration with Ozuna and J. Rey Soul.

READ THE FEEL THE BEAT TEXT BY BLACK EYED PEAS AND MALUMA

Can you feel the beat within my heart?

Can’t you see my love shine through the dark?

(Maluma, baby. Woo…)

I can feel it

Can you feel the beat?

I can feel it

Can you feel the beat?

Baby I can feel it (Ohhh)

Feel the beat

Baby I can feel it (Ohhh)

Can you feel the beat?

I can feel the beat

Can you feel the beat?

I can feel the beat

When I live in the environment (the environment) It

does not put a lot of mind

Pass it with a brandy

And see how good it feels

And she has a big but natural c ** o

She says that I inherit it from her mother

And I believe it

Because From what I see She

breaks the album with that wiggle

And I believe it I

hope it gives me a chance

Although I know that she does not believe in romance, baby

Because from what I see she

breaks the album with that wiggle

and I believe it

hopefully she gives me a chance

although i know she doesn’t believe in romance, baby

Can you feel the beat within my heart?

Can’t you see my love shine through the dark?

Can you feel the beat?

I can feel it

Can you feel the beat?

I can feel it

Can you feel the beat?

Baby I can feel it (Ohhh)

Feel the beat

Baby I can feel it (Ohhh)

Can you feel the beat?

I can feel the beat

Can you feel the beat?

I can feel the beat

Baby girl you’re my superstar

You’re the light that I see

On my lap like a computer

Yeah, Mami, shake your b***y, I see

Mami, look at how cute you are, yeah

Baby, give me your body

Let me do ya like the way I wanna do ya (yeah, mira)

Mami tiene t***s grandes pero natural

They not from a doctor cause she got ‘em from her ma

Baby got a halo and I can never say no

Cause she got a b***y like J-Lo

Girl you got a halo and I’m checkin out your angles

You a sexy devil and my angel, baby

Can you feel the beat within my heart?

Can’t you see my love shine through the dark?

Can you feel the beat?

I can feel it

Can you feel the beat?

I can feel it

Can you feel the beat?

Baby I can feel it (Ohhh)

Feel the beat

Baby I can feel it (Ohhh)

Can you feel the beat?

I can feel the beat

Can you feel the beat?

I can feel the beat

No Latina but she says daddy

She does not want a boyfriend, but she pa pa my

Everything is thrown at her, she never responds,

there is nothing to do she is like that She

is the queen of the night

With me she throws herself to the pose

Let’s go to the afterparty

I wanna feel your sexy body on me

Girl your b***y like pastel (cake)

Imma kill the b***y cartel (boom boom)

Girl, you’ll always be my angel

Rock the halo, yep, you’re my bad gal (Aye)

You got the best ass in the world

Mami dame dulce, dame caramel

You’re my Morena, Mami looking buena

Gonna put you in the Louis and the Chanel (Aye)

Baby got my love on grande, grande

Baby won’t you give it to me, dame, dame

Mami give me pum pum Monday,

Everyday Friday, Saturday, Sunday wait!

Mami won’t you come and tell me how you really want it

If you really, really want it baby, imma give it to ya

I be all up in it baby,I’ll be all up on it

When I make you feel it betcha you’ll be screamin’ “Hallelujah!”

Can you feel the beat within my heart?

Can’t you see my love shine through the dark

TRADUZIONE FEEL THE BEAT BLACK EYED PEAS E MALUMA

Can you feel the beat in my heart?

Can’t you see my love shining in the dark?

(Maluma, baby. Woo …)

Can I feel it

Can you feel the rhythm?

can I hear it

Can you hear the rhythm?

Baby I feel it (ohhh)

Feel the beat

Baby I feel it (ohhh)

Can you hear the rhythm?

I feel the rhythm

Can you feel the rhythm?

I feel the rhythm

When I live in a certain place (place)

You don’t give it much importance

Do it with a brandy

And look how beautiful it is

And she has a big but natural c ** o

She says she took it from her mother

And I believe it

Because from that I see He

breaks the record with that giggle

And I believe it I

hope you give me a chance

Even if I know you don’t believe in romance, baby

Because from what I see you

beat the record with that wiggle

and I believe it I

hope you give me a chance

Also if I know you don’t believe in romance, babe

Can you feel the beat in my heart?

Can’t you see my love shining in the dark?

Can you hear the rhythm?

can I hear it

Can you hear the rhythm?

can I hear it

Can you hear the rhythm?

Baby I feel it (ohhh)

Feel the beat

Baby I feel it (ohhh)

Can you hear the rhythm?

I feel the rhythm

Can you feel the rhythm?

I feel the rhythm

Small’re my superstar

You’re the light that I see

in her lap like a computer

Yes, lovely, shake your hips, I see

Bella, look how pretty you, yeah

Baby, give me your body

Leave it the way I want (yes, watch)

The girl has big but natural breasts

They don’t come from a doctor because she took them from her mother

Baby you have a halo and I can never say no

Because she has a butt like J-Lo

Girl you have a halo and I’m checking you from all angles

You are a sexy devil and my angel, babe

Can you feel the beat in my heart?

Can’t you see my love shining in the dark?

Can you hear the rhythm?

can I hear it

Can you hear the rhythm?

can I hear it

Can you hear the rhythm?

Baby I feel it (ohhh)

Feel the beat

Baby I feel it (ohhh)

Can you hear the rhythm?

I feel the rhythm

Can you feel the rhythm?

I feel the rhythm

It’s not Latina but she says popes

She doesn’t want a boyfriend, but she does it for me

Everyone wants her, she never answers,

there is nothing to do, that’s the way

she is the queen of the night

With me she throws herself in pose

Let’s go to the after party

I want to feel your sexy body on me

Girl your butt like pastel (cake) I’ll

destroy the butt sign (boom boom)

Girl, you’ll always be my angel

Rock the halo, yep, you are my bad gal (Aye)

You have the best butt in the world

Baby give me the sweet, give me the caramel

you’re my moraine, baby you’re fine

I’ll put you in Louis and the Chanel (Aye)

Baby you have my love big

Baby don’t give it to me, give me, give

me Baby give me pum pum Monday,

Every day Friday, Saturday, Sunday wait!

Honey, you won’t come and tell me how you really want it.

If you really want it, honey, I’ll give it to you.

I’m up to my neck, babe, I’m up to my neck.

When I make you feel it, I bet you will shout “Hallelujah!”

Can you feel the beat in my heart?

You don’t see my love shining in the dark

WATCH THE FEEL THE BEAT VIDEO

ASCOLTA FEEL THE BEAT DI BLACK EYED PEAS E MALUMA