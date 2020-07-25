Lyrics and Translation by Feel the Beat, Black Eyed Peas, Maluma

Text “Feel The Beat” , the new single from Black Eyed Peas and Maluma . Listen to the song, read the translation and watch the official video.
“Feel The Beat” is a song from the Black Eyed Peas album “Translation” which follows the hit hit “Mamacita” in collaboration with Ozuna and J. Rey Soul.
READ THE FEEL THE BEAT TEXT BY BLACK EYED PEAS AND MALUMA
Can you feel the beat within my heart?
Can’t you see my love shine through the dark?
(Maluma, baby. Woo…)
I can feel it
Can you feel the beat?
I can feel it
Can you feel the beat?
Baby I can feel it (Ohhh)
Feel the beat
Baby I can feel it (Ohhh)
Can you feel the beat?
I can feel the beat
Can you feel the beat?
I can feel the beat
When I live in the environment (the environment) It
does not put a lot of mind
Pass it with a brandy
And see how good it feels
And she has a big but natural c ** o
She says that I inherit it from her mother
And I believe it
Because From what I see She
breaks the album with that wiggle
And I believe it I
hope it gives me a chance
Although I know that she does not believe in romance, baby
Because from what I see she
breaks the album with that wiggle
and I believe it
hopefully she gives me a chance
although i know she doesn’t believe in romance, baby
Can you feel the beat within my heart?
Can’t you see my love shine through the dark?
Can you feel the beat?
I can feel it
Can you feel the beat?
I can feel it
Can you feel the beat?
Baby I can feel it (Ohhh)
Feel the beat
Baby I can feel it (Ohhh)
Read also >>> Mamacita, Black Eyed Peas (with Ozuna and J. Rey Soul) text and translation of new single
Can you feel the beat?
I can feel the beat
Can you feel the beat?
I can feel the beat
Baby girl you’re my superstar
You’re the light that I see
On my lap like a computer
Yeah, Mami, shake your b***y, I see
Mami, look at how cute you are, yeah
Baby, give me your body
Let me do ya like the way I wanna do ya (yeah, mira)
Mami tiene t***s grandes pero natural
They not from a doctor cause she got ‘em from her ma
Baby got a halo and I can never say no
Cause she got a b***y like J-Lo
Girl you got a halo and I’m checkin out your angles
You a sexy devil and my angel, baby
Can you feel the beat within my heart?
Can’t you see my love shine through the dark?
Can you feel the beat?
I can feel it
Can you feel the beat?
I can feel it
Can you feel the beat?
Baby I can feel it (Ohhh)
Feel the beat
Baby I can feel it (Ohhh)
Can you feel the beat?
I can feel the beat
Can you feel the beat?
I can feel the beat
No Latina but she says daddy
She does not want a boyfriend, but she pa pa my
Everything is thrown at her, she never responds,
there is nothing to do she is like that She
is the queen of the night
With me she throws herself to the pose
Let’s go to the afterparty
I wanna feel your sexy body on me
Girl your b***y like pastel (cake)
Imma kill the b***y cartel (boom boom)
Girl, you’ll always be my angel
Rock the halo, yep, you’re my bad gal (Aye)
You got the best ass in the world
Mami dame dulce, dame caramel
You’re my Morena, Mami looking buena
Gonna put you in the Louis and the Chanel (Aye)
Baby got my love on grande, grande
Baby won’t you give it to me, dame, dame
Mami give me pum pum Monday,
Everyday Friday, Saturday, Sunday wait!
Mami won’t you come and tell me how you really want it
If you really, really want it baby, imma give it to ya
I be all up in it baby,I’ll be all up on it
When I make you feel it betcha you’ll be screamin’ “Hallelujah!”
Read also >>> Mamacita, Black Eyed Peas (with Ozuna and J. Rey Soul) text and translation of new single
Can you feel the beat within my heart?
Can’t you see my love shine through the dark
TRADUZIONE FEEL THE BEAT BLACK EYED PEAS E MALUMA
Can you feel the beat in my heart?
Can’t you see my love shining in the dark?
(Maluma, baby. Woo …)
Can I feel it
Can you feel the rhythm?
can I hear it
Can you hear the rhythm?
Baby I feel it (ohhh)
Feel the beat
Baby I feel it (ohhh)
Can you hear the rhythm?
I feel the rhythm
Can you feel the rhythm?
I feel the rhythm
When I live in a certain place (place)
You don’t give it much importance
Do it with a brandy
And look how beautiful it is
And she has a big but natural c ** o
She says she took it from her mother
And I believe it
Because from that I see He
breaks the record with that giggle
And I believe it I
hope you give me a chance
Even if I know you don’t believe in romance, baby
Because from what I see you
beat the record with that wiggle
and I believe it I
hope you give me a chance
Also if I know you don’t believe in romance, babe
Can you feel the beat in my heart?
Can’t you see my love shining in the dark?
Can you hear the rhythm?
can I hear it
Can you hear the rhythm?
can I hear it
Can you hear the rhythm?
Baby I feel it (ohhh)
Feel the beat
Baby I feel it (ohhh)
Can you hear the rhythm?
I feel the rhythm
Can you feel the rhythm?
I feel the rhythm
Small’re my superstar
You’re the light that I see
in her lap like a computer
Yes, lovely, shake your hips, I see
Bella, look how pretty you, yeah
Baby, give me your body
Leave it the way I want (yes, watch)
The girl has big but natural breasts
They don’t come from a doctor because she took them from her mother
Baby you have a halo and I can never say no
Because she has a butt like J-Lo
Girl you have a halo and I’m checking you from all angles
You are a sexy devil and my angel, babe
Read also >>> Mamacita, Black Eyed Peas (with Ozuna and J. Rey Soul) text and translation of new single
Can you feel the beat in my heart?
Can’t you see my love shining in the dark?
Can you hear the rhythm?
can I hear it
Can you hear the rhythm?
can I hear it
Can you hear the rhythm?
Baby I feel it (ohhh)
Feel the beat
Baby I feel it (ohhh)
Can you hear the rhythm?
I feel the rhythm
Can you feel the rhythm?
I feel the rhythm
It’s not Latina but she says popes
She doesn’t want a boyfriend, but she does it for me
Everyone wants her, she never answers,
there is nothing to do, that’s the way
she is the queen of the night
With me she throws herself in pose
Let’s go to the after party
I want to feel your sexy body on me
Girl your butt like pastel (cake) I’ll
destroy the butt sign (boom boom)
Girl, you’ll always be my angel
Rock the halo, yep, you are my bad gal (Aye)
You have the best butt in the world
Baby give me the sweet, give me the caramel
you’re my moraine, baby you’re fine
I’ll put you in Louis and the Chanel (Aye)
Baby you have my love big
Baby don’t give it to me, give me, give
me Baby give me pum pum Monday,
Every day Friday, Saturday, Sunday wait!
Honey, you won’t come and tell me how you really want it.
If you really want it, honey, I’ll give it to you.
I’m up to my neck, babe, I’m up to my neck.
When I make you feel it, I bet you will shout “Hallelujah!”
Can you feel the beat in my heart?
You don’t see my love shining in the dark