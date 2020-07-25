Nicolas Cage and Amber Heard and Ties to Ghost Rider and Keanu Reeves

Tonight Drive Angry is back on TV , supernatural and 3D action of 2011 directed by Patrick Lussier and starring Nicolas Cage and Amber Heard , ex-wife of Johnny Depp in these days struggling with a talked-about libel trial.

As the botta and response continues with Johnny Depp from the courtroom, let’s focus on more frivolous topics and let’s discover the best curiosities about the unbridled and supernatural action led by Nic Cage, whose plot revolves around a criminal who escaped from Hell to kill the leader of a satanic sect .

If this premise is not enough, try to take a look at the backstage of the production, somehow absurd connected to Ghost Rider, Keanu Reeves and even Clint Eastwood !

The name of the character played by Nicolas Cage is John Milton : it is not a veiled reference to Paradise Lost , the epic poem on the expulsion of Satan from Heaven and on the creation of Hell written by John Milton. The work and its author were also explicitly mentioned in the 1997 horror film The Devil’s Advocate, starring Keanu Reeves and Charlize Theron , with the character of Al Pacino responding precisely to the name John Milton .



Nicolas Cage wanted to be involved in the project (which initially involved a seventy-year-old protagonist) because he was interested in working with native 3D technology; on the contrary the director Patrick Lussier had already used it for his previous film Valentine’s Day of Blood (2009): for this new work he was inspired by The violent arm of the law (1971), Punto zero (1971), Zozza Mary, crazy Gary (1974), Special Squad (1973) and especially Clint Eastwood’s 1973 western stranger who hid veiled supernatural elements.

