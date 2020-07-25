Orange Blossom for Demi Lovato!

[Ad_1]

Demi Lovato and boyfriend Max Ehrich will soon get married! The singer and her future husband, had appeared together for the first time in the video Stuck With U of Ariana Grande last March. The couple has a short cohabitation behind it, which began precisely because of the lockdown they decided to spend together. The announcement came from an image posted by Lovato embraced to her future husband on a beach. Impossible not to notice the loner on the singer’s ring finger …

Both told about ” engagement ” on Instagram

“When I was a little girl, my biological father called me his ‘little partner’, something that might sound strange without his southern cowboy accent. For me, it made perfect sense. And today this word makes perfect sense again because today I am officially someone else’s partner “.

Demi Lovato, the sweetest dedication to the future husband

I knew I loved you from the moment I met you. It was something that I could not describe to someone who has not experienced it first hand but fortunately for you it was like this … I never felt so loved unconditionally by someone else in my life (apart from my parents), flaws and everything the rest.

You never pressured me to be anyone else but myself. And you want me to be the best version of myself. I am honored to accept your hand in marriage. I love you more than a caption can express. I am delighted to start a family and a life with you. I will love you forever baby. My partner. I toast to our future . “

Demi Lovato and Max Ehrich – instagram image

Demi Lovato: Max Ehrich’s reply

Max Ehrich replied to his future wife, Demi Lovato with this post:

You are every love song, every movie, every song word, every poem, every thing I could dream of in a partner in life. Words cannot express how infinitely I am in love with you forever. I can’t spend another second of my life here on Earth without the miracle of having you as my wife . “

Toast forever. You are the most beautiful inside and out in the world and I could not be more grateful that God has put us together. I love you so much and I will forever adore your pure, beautiful, infinite soul