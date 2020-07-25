Oscar Isaac, After Keanu Reeves He Also Debuts in the Comics: Here Are the Details

[Ad_1]

Oscar Isaac is about to enter the world of comics. As announced during Comic-Con @ Home, the star worked on Head Wounds: Sparrow in collaboration with Legendary Comics. Through his production company, Mad Gene, and thanks to Jason Spire, the comic will arrive in stores and online in early 2021.

Head Wounds: Sparrow is written by Brian Buccellato , illustrated by Christian Ward, with Bob Johnson at the creation and a story by John Alvey.

To accompany the announcement, a preview of a comic cover was revealed.

Robert Napton , senior vice president of Legendary Comics spoke about the project involving Oscar Isaac.

“Head Wounds: Sparrow is an exceptionally powerful story in that it draws on the creators’ life experiences, as well as their passion for the medium. Sometimes things come together easily and this is one of those projects,” Napton says.

The comic tells the story of Leo Guidry , an individual and policeman who is anything but good. When he suffers a head injury, his life slips into a spiritual war; in a landscape of angels and devils, can a completely empathetic person find a way to overcome the forces of darkness that have infiltrated the real world?

Oscar Isaac spoke of Bob Johnson in this way:“Bob Johnson has a mind and a soul like no other. Our friendship and creative collaboration has lasted for almost three decades. I could not be more excited to give life to his unique and singular vision of Head Wounds: Sparrow with the incredible group of artists we have assembled “ .

Oscar Isaac will star in the Scene from a wedding series alongside Michelle Williams. In addition, Isaac made it clear that he will return to Star Wars only on one condition; the actor plays the character of Poe Dameron in the franchise.