Spider-Man 3: Sony Postpones the Release Date of the Film With Tom Holland

Spider-Man 3 has a new release date : December 17, 2021, as expected now by Sony which has chosen to postpone the debut of the third chapter of the adventures of Peter Parker, played by Tom Holland, of about a month.

The sequel will then take the place previously occupied in the calendars by Avatar 2, postponed to 2022.

A few days ago Tom Holland had revealed that the production of the cinecomic, created by the collaboration between Sony and Marvel , plans to conclude the work on the set in February.

The young actor must first finish the work on the set of another film and is in fact currently in Berlin to complete the shooting of the film Uncharted in which he has the part of Nathan Drake. The project sees him starring alongside Mark Wahlberg.

In Spider-Man 3 you will find out what will happen to Peter Parker after Mysterio, the villain played by Jake Gyllenhaal, has revealed the identity of Spider-Man to the world. The cast will also feature JK Simmons as Jonah Jameson.

Fans are also waiting to find out if the adventures starring Tom Holland will have a connection with Morbius or Venom: Let There Be Carnage.