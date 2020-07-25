Taylor Swift Announces the Release of the New Folklore Album

Blank Space’s voice left everyone speechless, unexpectedly revealing the distribution of the eighth unreleased album
Less than a year after Lover’s release , the voice of Look What You Made Me Do surprisingly announced the new and eighth unreleased album . The news came directly from the social accounts of the artist who revealed numerous details about the record project.
Pride, il video dell’inno LGBTQ+ You Need To Calm Down di Taylor Swift
The anthem LGBTQ + You Need To Calm Down opened the last extraordinary era of the singer, the subsequent singles confirmed once again the talent of Taylor Swift, who has established herself as one of the artists able to sell the most copies on the record market.
Now, the singer is preparing for new records. In fact, a few minutes ago Taylor Swift unveiled the release of the new album, entitled Folklore , which will be released on Friday 24 July; the news immediately went around the world ending up in the main international media.
Taylor Swift also showed the cover of the album, completely in black and white, also announcing the release of the first single Cardigan.
Election candidate Kanye West, the web also wants Taylor Swift
The singer recounted the birth of the album: “Most of the things I had planned for this summer have not happened, but there is one thing that I had no plans but that happened instead. And that thing is my eighth Folklore album . Surprise!”.
Later, Taylor Swift said, “Tonight, at midnight, I will release the entire album into which I poured all my tantrums, dreams, fears and reflections.”
Finally, the singer mentioned and thanked the people who joined her in the making of the album.
Taylor Swift, the clash with Kanye West: the reasons for the dispute
This is the official tracklist of the disc with the bonus track contained within the physical copy of the deluxe edition:
- The 1
- Cardigan
- The Last Great American Dynasty
- Exile feat. Bon Iver
- My tears Ricochet
- Mirrorball
- Seven
- August
- This is my trying
- Iliicit Affairs
- Invisible String
- Mad woman
- Epiphany
- Betty
- Peace
- Hoax
- The Lakes (bonus track)