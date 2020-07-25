Taylor Swift Announces the Release of the New Folklore Album

Less than a year after Lover’s release , the voice of Look What You Made Me Do surprisingly announced the new and eighth unreleased album . The news came directly from the social accounts of the artist who revealed numerous details about the record project.

Pride, il video dell’inno LGBTQ+ You Need To Calm Down di Taylor Swift

The anthem LGBTQ + You Need To Calm Down opened the last extraordinary era of the singer, the subsequent singles confirmed once again the talent of Taylor Swift, who has established herself as one of the artists able to sell the most copies on the record market.

Now, the singer is preparing for new records. In fact, a few minutes ago Taylor Swift unveiled the release of the new album, entitled Folklore , which will be released on Friday 24 July; the news immediately went around the world ending up in the main international media.

Taylor Swift also showed the cover of the album, completely in black and white, also announcing the release of the first single Cardigan.