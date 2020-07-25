Taylor Swift Releases the New Surprise Album

[Ad_1]

The song collection, which includes titles like “Epiphany”, “Peace”, “The Last Great American Dinasty” and “Illicit Affairs”, is the eighth for the artist and the first after “Lover” in 2019:

A record born during the lockdown – “Tonight at midnight I will release an entirely new album in which I poured all my whims, dreams, fears and meditation”, Swift had written a few hours ago on social media. “I wrote and recorded this music in isolation, but I managed to collaborate with some of my musical heroes,” including Jack Antonoff, Bon Iver, Aaron Dessner of the band The National and William Bowery. “

“Bring what you love out into the world” – On Instagram Taylor then added some reflections on the pandemic and on the strange and difficult times in which the album saw the light: “Before this year I would have probably thought and rethought what it would have been the ‘perfect’ time to release this music, but the times we live in keep reminding me that there is nothing guaranteed. My instincts tell me that if you did something you love, you just have to let it out into the world “.

The “Cardigan” video is also out – The standard edition of “Folklore” contains 16 tracks, while the deluxe one includes an additional one: “Since this is my eighth studio album, I made eight deluxe CD editions and eight editions deluxe vinyl available for a week. ” Simultaneously with the disc also the video of the song “Cardigan” was released, which Swift also directed. It was filmed “under the supervision of a doctor, with everyone wearing masks and staying away from each other. I personally took care of the make-up, the hair and the dress,” he said.

Political commitment – For Swift, the months of the pandemic coincided with a greater political commitment. The singer has in fact sided with the Black Lives Matter campaign to dismantle the statues of confederate generals from the squares of the southern states and in June announced that she would henceforth give her staff “Juneteenth” as a free day: the date of June 19 with which the end of slavery is celebrated in the United States

Prolific artist lockdown – Taylor is not alone in using the lockdown to release new music: a month ago Bob Dylan released his 39th album, “Rough and Rowdy Ways”, while the Rolling Stones, fished in their archives , have found “Scarlet”, an unreleased track featuring Led Zeppelin’s Jimmy Page on guitar.