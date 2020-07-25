The Star’s Assistant: The Film and on Demand the Musical Comedy With Dakota Johnson

The assistant of the star is a movie Nisha Gonatra with Dakota Johnson Jr, Tracee Ellis Ross, Kelvin Harrison Bill Pullman and Ice Cube.

Distributed by Universal, it is one of the first films released at the cinema, as well as streaming, after the end of the lock down post Covid.

Between a woman in career and The Devil dresses Prada, the film Nisha Gonatra is a pleasant comedy set in the world of international music, a world characterized by strong female ambitions and equally intense sexist discrimination.

In the background, a Los Angeles misogynists towards the over forties and towards women who want to get involved in a purely male world.

plot

African American Grace Davis ( TE Rossi) is a music superstar, idol of the public and for years at the top of the success thanks to her great talent.

His assistant Maggie ( Dakota Johnson) is always busy and prey to the constant whims of the singer. Maggie actually holds a dream: to become a great music producer.

Jack (Ice Cube) Grace’s manager, now on the avenue of sunset, one day offers Maggie a great opportunity: to record her a new album with the singer. This will be a real turning point for the two women.

The assistant of the star tells a female story

The Indian-born director Nisha Gonatra, one year from the previous And then there is Katherine (centered on television journalism) still finds herself in a female story.

Again two ambitious women, again the competition and once again two very different characters.

Both Grace and Maggie are talented, they are not perfect women of course, but they have strong personalities.

The music scene in Los Angeles is described as populated by unscrupulous people, ready to praise the starlets until they are young and strong and fierce sharks once they enter the over 40 club on sunset avenue.

Cast

Dakota Johnson and Tracee Ellis Ross are both daughters of art: the first daughter of Melanie Griffith and Don Johnson, the second daughter of the soul queen Diana Ross.

This condition of theirs in a certain sense of “privileged” is almost breathed in the recitation of the two interpreters, which seems to be almost subjected to continuous examination by themselves.

The rhythm of the film is that of a light and undemanding Commedy tone, with a script (by Flora Greeson) that leaves no room for heaviness of style, but neither for big intuitions or sudden twists.

The script is classic and somewhat predictable, with acid jokes where it is needed, romantic scenes (the less successful parts), nostalgic songs, sentimental vulnerabilities and, of course, the classic female comedy misunderstandings.

The star’s assistant follows a dream

Follow your dreams and take risks: this is certainly the central motto of the film with a wink to the cherished themes of the feminist cycle of recent years.

In the background, in fact, there is a strong criticism of the classism of a ruthless music industry which praises and then forgets, which creates youth myths then obscuring them and above all there is also a protest against an evident male chauvinist system that celebrates and mainly promotes success. some men.

The film is in the Cinema and also available on streaming On demand on: Tim vision, Prime video, You tube and Chili.