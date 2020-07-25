Warner Is Working on a Project in Homage to Mac Miller

Mac Miller staff, artist sadly passed away two years ago, is working on a project in his tribute. Among other things, by phoning a number created ad hoc by Warner, fans will be able to give their contribution to the idea.

A few days ago Warner Music , via Twitter, announced that it will publish a project in homage to Mac Miller , to celebrate his music.

Two years after his untimely demise, the memory did not go away for the thousands of fans around the world. His music, if understood, does not leave in fact so indifferent.

Strengthened by the enormous energy that still revolves around the artist’s name, Warner announced: ” The Mac Miller team is working on an untitled project to celebrate Malcolm and his music,” reads the shared statement on social media . “His art has touched so many lives, in so many ways . “

In addition, the statement revealed that “a toll-free phone number was created to collect stories, thoughts and wishes as part of this project. Your offers are highly appreciated . ” Fans who wish to participate can register here.

The project, if it takes the form of a real disc, would be the second posthumous publication of Mac. In January 2020 Circles was in fact published , which theoretically represented the second part of Swimming .

Looking forward to other news regarding this appreciable gesture, we leave you with a piece by Malcolm.