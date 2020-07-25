Zac Efron, the Miracles of Lourdes Told in His Program on Netflix

Music and film star Zac Efron tells the miraculous source of Lourdes through his new Netflix program, entitled Down to Earth with Zac Efron.

Lourdes: High School Musical star Zac Efron was also impressed by the suggestive Marian place of worship. In his recent program, broadcast on the Netflix platform, the actor visited the source of the miracles of Lourdes as part of a series of travels related to life experiences. Specifically, the deepening on the Marian place is contextualized within the journeys that focus on the properties of water. During the episode, the actor did not hide his interest and his particular approach to prayer.

The second episode of the series, as Aleteia reports, begins with the actor, accompanied by Darin Olien, who goes to Dr. Alessandro de Franciscis , the one who deals with the examination of the healings. The doctor explained to the two travelers that there are several criteria for determining whether a cure is actually miraculous or not. Specifically, de Franciscis has made it known that of the 7,400 healing declarations, in the last 135 years, only 70 have been declared “authentic miracles”.

The criteria for confirming a miracle

The doctor, who has been operating on the site for some time, has made it known that there are 7 criteria in all for determining whether a healing can be called a miracle . First, doctors must have confirmed a complete diagnosis of the disease. The disease itself must be serious. The latter must disappear unexpectedly. Healing must be instantaneous. Healing must also be complete. The disease, in the event of a miracle, does not return. Last criterion: no scientific explanation can be found for healing.

Zac Efron and prayer

In the second part of the prayer, the two travelers then went to the Sanctuary of Lourdes, where they met the chaplain, Father Jim Phalan . As Aleteia reports, the actor did not hide his interest in prayer in the slightest: the actor, after lighting a candle, said: “what I discovered is that sometimes dedicating time to prayer can help bring peace”.

The power of prayer

Believe it or not, claimed the actor and singer, when you see thousands and thousands of people praying “there is no way to deny energy”. During the prayer vigil, Zac Efron stated that his thoughts were “in a pure and meditative state”. In fact, the actor confirmed that on that occasion he felt he was part of something much bigger than he was.