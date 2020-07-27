A New Trailer for the Film With Keanu Reeves

Third chapter of a very popular series in the USA, which arrives almost twenty years after the last one, Bill & Ted Face the Music will arrive in American theaters, and in streaming at the same time, from September 1st.

Who knows where Tenet threw in the towel, Keanu Reeves , who seems to never make a mistake not even half a move, over the past few years, can’t do it. Postponed indefinitely the Nolan films in theaters (but simultaneously also in VOD) will come Bill & Ted’s Face the Music , the third installment of a series that began in 1989 with the fun Bill & Ted’s Excellent Adventure , directed by Stephen Herek (unpublished in Italy), and continued in 1991 with Bill and Ted’s Bogus journey of Peter Hewitt , released in our country with the title Ted’s Bogus journey .

The series, starringKeanu Reeves and Alex Winter , is composed of comedies that mix the crazy, music and science fiction, and that is very popular in the United States.

In Bill & Ted Face the Music the two protagonists, after traveling through time, defeating death and ensuring a peaceful future for humanity, are now two middle-aged dads. But when a messenger, coming from the future, informs them that they must compose a song to save the world, the former aspiring rockers are committed to the drafting and composition of a song that becomes a unique success and allows the two men to fulfill their destiny .

