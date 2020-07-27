Coronavirus, Who: “Over 284 Thousand Infections in the World for the Second Day”

There are a total of 16 million cases – The global coronavirus case balance has exceeded the 16 million threshold: this is what emerges from the accounts of Johns Hopkins University. According to the data of the American university, the contagions in the world have reached 16.046.986, including 644.528 deaths. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 9,262,520 people have healed.

United States data – The toll continues to deteriorate especially in the United States with 1,067 victims in 24 hours, which bring the total deaths in the country to over 146 thousand. Contagion does not slow down with 68,212 new cases, according to data from Johns Hopkins University. The total number of coronavirus cases in the country rises to 4,174,437.

In Russia in one day over 5700 infections, 683 in Moscow – Russia has recorded 5,765 new cases in the last 24 hours of which 683 in Moscow alone, which leads to 812,485 total cases in the country. The Coronavirus Crisis Center reports, adding that 77 people died on the last day, the lowest figure since May 4. Of the 77 deaths on the last day, 9 were registered in Moscow and 9 in St. Petersburg.

Japan exceeds 30 thousand infections – – In Japan, coronavirus cases have exceeded 30 thousand, with 790 new infections recorded in the last 24 hours, of which 239 in the capital Tokyo alone. This was reported by the Japanese news agency Kyodo News, citing local authorities. The total number of cases in the country, precisely 30,460, also includes the approximately 700 cases of the Diamond Princess, the cruise ship that was quarantined in the Yokohama area in February. The overall death toll in Japan has risen to 1,009.

The situation in China – China has reported 46 new Covid-19 cases, the highest daily count in more than a month, while measures have been taken to stem the recent outbreaks that have infected more than 160 people in peripheral areas of the country . Authorities confirmed 22 cases in Urumqi, a city in the Xinjiang region. The National Health Commission also reported 11 cases imported from overseas in the past 24 hours.

Over one million cases in India – In India the cases reached one million 385.522, with a total death toll of 32,063. This is what emerges from the data of the Indian Ministry of Health and John Hopkins University. There are 467,882 active cases.

London, quarantine for those arriving from Spain – Great Britain has decided to impose two weeks of quarantine on citizens returning from Spain, where there has been an increase in coronavirus cases in recent weeks. The Daily Telegraph newspaper reported this, citing sources from the Ministry of Transport. From midnight anyone who arrives in the country from Spain will have to remain in solitary confinement for two weeks. Those who have returned in the last few days will be tested for Covid-19.