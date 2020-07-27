Elizabeth Strout: «in the Us, COVID Has Divided the Boys From the Elderly»

[Ad_1]

«Olive remained in intensive care; intubation had caused her pneumonia. Some days she knew very little of what was happening to her, she felt a sort of huge touch of soft cheese that every now and then someone came to dry, turning it now on its side now on the other. He went in and out of sleep, but at a certain point he seemed unable to sleep. An immense sadness fell upon her, and the only thing she could do was stare at the ceiling. ” Olive, still her, page 221 of the Italian edition Einaudi. We are back in Crosby, the imaginary town on the coast of Maine where the American writer Elizabeth Strout set in 2008 Olive Kitteridge, translated then by Fazi, which earned her the most important prize: the Pulitzer for fiction. The protagonist is a retired mathematics teacher, both gruff and rough, outspoken to the limits of brutality, as authentic, intelligent and able to read others. Olive, still she , was released on October 15 in the United States. It arrived in Italy on March 10, at the beginning of the lockdown. A sequel is always risky when the first book is successful (in this case there was also an appreciated television miniseries in the middle). But for those who already knew Elizabeth Strout’s emotional scalpel, the new book probably wasn’t a surprise.

Another “novel in tales”: in this case too, thirteen chapters in which, under the eyes of the protagonist, the stories of the inhabitants of Crosby unfold, imperfect and poised in an asphyxiating provincial life. Another intense, successful work, with that extra grain of tenderness, melancholy and dignity that the author reserves for the final years of life. A tone that would have been touching and precious anyway, but that is now as if it were getting deeper, after the images of the military trucks that take the coffins away from Bergamo, after those of the mass graves in New York and other parts of the world. In the new novel Strout follows Olive from 73 to 86 years old. We find her the widow of her first husband Henry, but ready to live one last love. With Jack, who is a year older than her. And so “at night Olive put a leg over hers and rested her head on his chest and during the night they moved, but never stopped holding each other, and Jack thought of their old, shipwrecked, beached bodies, and how clung tight to life! ». Olive will do it again, when in the last chapters he will end up in intensive care, despite the sadness for that new fragility and loneliness.

«I could not guess what would happen. Even now I see elderly women and men around me clinging. They know that if the virus is not contained they will be the first to leave. It is as if what is happening is giving us a more immediate understanding of our mortal condition, is telling us that we will not live forever. And we reply that we want to stay ». From Maine, where she originated and where she took refuge, leaving New York during the lockdown, Elizabeth Strout speaks at 7 via Zoom . The wait, he observes, will be the sum of the months to come and a renewed capacity for imagination would benefit them.

Until recently, optimism prevailed: Silicon Valley transhumanists, among others, cultivated the dream of living forever thanks to technology. Has Covid-19 given any blow to this?

«I think that anyone who previously worked on these issues now can only accelerate their studies. Even ordinary people think more about death, but it is not said that theirs is a reflection on a large scale, rather it is an immediate reaction: they are simply more scared. This obviously does not apply to everyone and there are differences between the various age groups. Take the case of New York, where the numbers are high: the coronavirus has killed many elderly people while young people are infected, but die less, even if it can happen. So many want to party, go to bars, have fun, showing a certain lack of interest in the generation of their grandparents. There is a division at the moment between the boys and the elderly.

It’s not just an American theme. Is empathy missing?

«I fear it is rather a widespread difficulty in using the imagination. If an event doesn’t happen to you firsthand, you can’t imagine it and it’s as if it didn’t exist. This is also why the novels are needed, they help to imagine something that goes beyond oneself ».

Yet we live in the era of maximum information. Shocking videos and photos on the pandemic have traveled around the world not only through traditional media but also via social networks and WhatsApp.

«If someone has difficulty imagining what it means to be another person, no social media can help him. I have the impression that social networks are very focused on the “self” ».

So will you write a novel inspired by the coronavirus?

“I should do it because it’s too big to ignore. The only problem is that I’m finishing another book that ends just before Covid and that’s where it has to go. But I think then I’ll start another one that includes the virus, because this is real life, it’s happening, how could I not do it? As a writer, my aim is to return some experiences that not everyone can translate into words. It is my job: to share human experiences, of any kind, from which readers can receive comfort and recognize themselves, or broaden their imagination and get an opportunity for growth and understanding from others ».

In “Olive, you still” highlights the loneliness but also the strength of the elderly. At a certain point the protagonist, after a heart attack, is assisted at home by a Somali nurse, Halima, who points out to her: “In my culture, she would never be alone”. Olive in fact is, yet she doesn’t agree.

“Even though she misses her only son Christopher, Olive is American and responds based on her values. In the United States, he says in Halima, “children get married, leave and never go back.” In fact, not only in America but in Western societies, the last two generations have seen many leave their places of origin, often for business reasons. Americans are always on the move and in doing so they move away from their parents. I myself am gone. I know, this has a price that can become terrible, but it is the way we are raised, we consider it a right. It’s not that the children don’t care about their parents, but they don’t feel the personal responsibility of being with them and taking care of them in old age ».

Could this type of relationship change after the months of the Covid-19 pandemic?

«It is still early to say. It will depend on how long the outbreak lasts, how long it will take to get a vaccine. In any case, we are facing an epochal moment, the first real emergency for generations born after the Second World War ».

Someone used the war metaphor for the fight against coronavirus. Is it appropriate?

«I was talking about it with a friend a few days ago in the park, at a distance, with a mask on. We noticed that so far those born after 1945 had never experienced a certain type of collective despair, then suddenly there is Covid-19. But the comparison with the war is incorrect: not for everyone at least, not all of us are on the front lines fighting. What we are asked is to wait, using precautions. Of course, we are social creatures, the longer the distancing lasts the more it will impact. But many are already learning to be alone as they never thought they could. It’s tough, but the human spirit is stronger than we think. The great tragedies of the past demonstrate this ».

How do you rate emergency management in the United States?

«There is a shameful and absolute lack of federal leadership. Each state is allowed to do it on its own. Donald Trump’s behavior is ignoble: as an American, he embarrasses me ».

After the killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis, protests broke out across the country. The atmosphere is changing and Trump may not be re-elected in November?

“As I said to my husband, there are two things that scare me. The first is that Covid doesn’t leave early, the second is that Trump is confirmed. I’m afraid of making a mistake, since even the first time I thought he would not win, but in recent times I have been allowing the imagination, in this case mine, to visualize that he can’t do it. I have the feeling that a change is underway and that many are saying enough. “

Trump wore the first mask in public on July 11, the day when there were 3,355,646 infected in the United States and 137,403 died. Is there a link between pandemic management and a patriarchal vision of power by some leaders? In addition to the American president, for example Jair Bolsonaro in Brazil.

“Do you understand how horrible it can be? We know for sure that the use of the mask slows down the infection and a president refuses to wear it. However yes, there is a link between these errors and a misunderstanding idea of ​​masculinity. It also happens here in Maine: I see many more women than men with masks. In Trump’s case, I assume the reason is that he does not want to be weak, but it is madness: masculinity has nothing to do with Covid, it is not a useful remedy, especially since this type of masculinity that only creates greater divisions » .

What exactly do you mean?

“Sometimes I feel like I’m living in a civil war, only without guns. There are men who don’t wear masks, Trump supporters, who make fun of those who have it: really unpleasant scenes to see. Everything is now extreme. From what I remember, we have never been so divided and I think they happen elsewhere in the West. This is why my other desperate expectation is that of the elections now very close ».

Democrats run with 77-year-old Joe Biden who has previously been Barack Obama’s deputy. Do you need new leaders?

«We badly need new faces, with new ideas, to get out of the terrible moment we are going through. Women and men, black and white. Biden has already made an important move by announcing a female vice president. “

Are there figures that convince you?

«The governor of Maine has done very well, even if she is not in the running for this race. But I want to emphasize that not only a presidential election awaits us: it is essential to change the Congress, to bring in valid women and men there too. For example, a crucial issue, made even more urgent by Covid, is more accessible healthcare. In recent weeks I have seen many mayors and mayors in the right, while I do not share the enthusiasm for Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez. I think there are better figures. “

Women leaders have performed well in the fight against coronavirus, but the current crisis is worsening the female condition in everyday life.

“However slowly, the position of women was improving, but this progress at least in the United States has stalled. That’s why I hope that there will be more female presences in the new Congress ».

The problem of exchange in politics is not only American.

«Here a reason is money. It is terrible how much money is needed for an election campaign. Wealth became polarized already after the Second World War, when some started to accumulate money and power quickly. Only now the anger of the poorest is mounting more and more ».

And it could rise due to the economic crisis caused by Covid.

«Many have already lost their jobs and many will lose it. There will be an impact that I can’t even imagine. I fear that for a while the rich will continue to get richer and the poorer poorer, but in the end the showdown will be inevitable ».

Among the protagonists of his books is nature, the wonderful landscape of Maine. Coronavirus has shown the consequences of predatory attitudes towards the environment. Will something change?

«We have been indifferent for a long time, only recently have environmentalists managed to make their voices heard. But taking care of the Earth is essential if we want to still have an Earth. Here, this is one of the themes that I believe women would take on if they were more numerous in politics. In the meantime, it is essential to stop the big companies, which are destroying the planet for economic interests ».