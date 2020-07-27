Eminem and Rihanna: New Musical Collaboration in 2020?

Unfortunately we know that Rihanna is focused more on other businesses far from the world of music.

Yet Eminem’s team of collaborators posted an image on instagram that immediately sparked speculation about new material coming, along with Rihanna .

The photo posted on Instagram shows the photo of the two logos of the rapper and the singer , with the manager of Def Jam who asked his followers if they would have appreciated a new collaboration between the two

The two together have done magic in the past, with two great hits like ” Love The Way You Lie”, and “The Monster”, two singles that have achieved enormous success.

Times have certainly changed, Eminem certainly does not have the commercial strength of the time, but it would be really wonderful to have a new duet in your hands.

We hope that speculation turns into reality, even if Rihanna has already reiterated that at this moment she has other things to think about besides music.