From Jennifer Lopez to Kim Kardashian: The 6 Crazy Beauty Secrets of the Stars

Let’s face it: the stars think a hundred and a thousand do, especially when it comes to beauty! In the name of the goddess of youth they are capable of anything and we have grouped six stars and their six follies that seemed more absurd to us! From Jennifer Lopez to Kim Kardashian here are our choices …

You are a star and you are crazy beauty secrets :

Kim Kardashian

Kim Kardashian to ensure eternal youth has created a serum made with his own blood that would serve to regenerate the tissues of his face.

Jennifer Aniston

Jennifer Aniston, to keep healthy the thick hair that made her famous, use horse shampoo ! But she is not the only one, as is Demi Moore, Kim Kardashian and Sarah Jessica Parker.

Angelina Jolie

To maintain her perfect skin, Angelina Jolie uses the natural anti-wrinkle viper poison, which paralyzes her facial muscles like a real surgery!

Paris Hilton

The eccentric heiress Paris Hilton sprinkles her body with a powerful elixir of youth: ambergris. Does this seem interesting to you? Well, ambergris is whale vomiting!

Victoria Beckham

The Victoria Beckham posh spyce for a toned skin with a lifting effect uses the ” geisha facial “: a concentrate of nightingale excrement.

Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Lopez makes facial treatments that would make her skin perfect for at least six months, the secret ingredient for this miracle: sheep placenta! At the modest price of a thousand euros.

We hope you enjoyed our collection of crazy beauty secrets , even if it is really difficult to take an example!