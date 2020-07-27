Greta Thunberg, Donation for the Cause of the Indians: This Is the Reason

[Ad_1]

When we talk about some prominent personalities in our world, we should not be surprised at all if they continue to make people talk about themselves in a philanthropic key . Often such an action can be misunderstood : the curriculum vitae of the previous ones certainly intervenes as evidence of the sincerity of a certain gesture .

Today we want to talk to you again about Greta Thunberg . The small Swedish activist, still a minor, is one of the strongest personalities in the environmental world and certainly among the most loved characters on a global scale for her activities. The peculiarity of his figure lies in being as young as determined and stubborn on the issues he takes to heart .

Important gesture

The miracle girl became ” famous ” because of its protests environmentalist , which over time have been so successful without previous . Especially the very young have found in her a figure to refer to . Precisely for this reason they made their voices heard in the events called ” Fridays For Future “.

But over time Greta is becoming a real ” VIP “, gaining the opportunity to express her opinions in the biggest conventions on the environmental and non- environmental theme . It receives a frightening number of awards every year, including the 2020 Gulbenkian Prize for Humanity .

In this case Thunberg has decided to donate the entire sum that it is up to the associations concerned to put in safety health of the populations Indians of ‘ Amazon . The Covid-19 crisis has exposed the most backward populations to incredible contagion risks . A million euros will certainly be useful for a valuable cause .