It Seems That in the Text of “Peace” There Is a Little Arrow Hidden in Kanye West

On Friday July 24 Taylor Swift released his new unreleased album entitled “Folklore” , the release of which had only been announced the day before.

Among the 16 songs that make up the project – with the likes of Aaron Dessner of The National, Bon Iver, William Bowery and Jack Antonoff collaborating – there is also “Peace”, which seems to contain a hidden reference to the bitter TayTay’s enemy: Kanye West.

In the text of the song the phrase “But there’s robbers to the east, clowns to the West” appears , which in Italian sounds like “There are thieves in the east and clowns in the West”. Unlike east, West is capitalized, just like the name of the rapper. A case? Fans don’t really believe!

In peace Taylor Swift capitalized West and not east and no one can convince me that she isn’t calling Kanye a clown. Thank u for coming to my ted talk #Folkore pic.twitter.com/My9jkyjImm — Jayne (@jaynehamlyn) July 24, 2020

