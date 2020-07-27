Katy Perry With Her Big Belly Enchants Tomorrowland Around the World and Offers a Taste of Smile: The Video

Pop emotions at Tomorrowland during the performance of lady Perry. In addition to some of her historical songs, Popstar also offered some samples in the new Smile album to be released on August 14th
There are only a few minutes left at 10 pm in Italy, when the immense, imaginary and imaginative stage of Tomorrowland Around The World is tinged with pastel colors and a hot air balloon appears in the background. Above is Katy Perry, in the eighth month of pregnancy, but who did not want to miss the appointment with this extraordinary festival.
Katy Perry on Instagram: “You are never too pregnant for a crop top”
His performance lasts a little over a quarter of an hour but is intense: it offers some passages from its history and gives fans, and the people of Tomorrowland, a taste of Smile , his new album of unreleased albums to be released on August 14th . For the occasion, dressed in orange , the dress is embellished with large white polka dots. The hair is the same color as the gloves, there is only one edge of the skirt between the fuchsia and the purple to break the monochromatism. It seems to be immersed in a Pop version of Alice in Wonderland. His band carries giant cylinders that descend with wide tents to the waist, hiding their identity. Behind him dance two giant rabbits and the ending is a game of fireworks.