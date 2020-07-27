Katy Perry With Her Big Belly Enchants Tomorrowland Around the World and Offers a Taste of Smile: The Video

Pop emotions at Tomorrowland during the performance of lady Perry. In addition to some of her historical songs, Popstar also offered some samples in the new Smile album to be released on August 14th

There are only a few minutes left at 10 pm in Italy, when the immense, imaginary and imaginative stage of Tomorrowland Around The World is tinged with pastel colors and a hot air balloon appears in the background. Above is Katy Perry, in the eighth month of pregnancy, but who did not want to miss the appointment with this extraordinary festival.

Katy Perry on Instagram: “You are never too pregnant for a crop top”