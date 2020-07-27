Kendall Jenner Protects Himself From the Sun to the Sea

Kendall Jenner protects her skin from the scorching sun, but she does not deny herself a beautiful morning in the open air.

On the weekend, the model enjoyed a drink with an ocean view in the company of her large family, but for the occasion, she took shelter from UV damage.

115819767 594702834519552 7810597761591540989 n Kendall Jenner protects himself from the sun at the sea

Photo: @ Instagram / Kendall Jenner

Wide-brimmed straw hat (very large indeed), dark sunglasses and green dress with abstract prints, Kenny elegantly sat under a maxi umbrella and meanwhile regenerated, recharging the batteries in view of a new and intense working year .

