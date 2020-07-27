Miley Cyrus Buys a New Home in the Luxurious Hidden Hills Neighborhood of Los Angeles – Idealista / News

Singer and actress Miley Cyrus has closed the purchase of a house in the Hidden Hills area of ​​Los Ageles for nearly five million dollars, approximately 4.3 million euros at the current exchange rate. The house was built in 1957, but has recently been renovated and enlarged

The property has six bedrooms and five bathrooms with almost 560 m2. Among the interventions carried out we have the wooden floor, the boveda roofs and a modern kitchen. In addition, it has a living room, a home cinema with a snack bar and a large dining room. Outside there is a barbecue area on the terrace with a lagoon-style swimming pool.