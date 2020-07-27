Natalie Portman, From Cinema to Women’s Football: The Answer to Beckham’s LA Galaxy

They will be called Angel City Fc and will be led by honorary president Natalie Portman . The sports and marketing operation, entrusted to the power of attraction of the actress and the financier Kara Nortman (technology sector), which involved the entrepreneur Julie Uhrman (media and video game), who will be the operating president of the consortium. The game also featured actresses Eva Longoria, America Ferrera, Jennifer Gardner and Uzo Aduba. Already found, in fact, the first important investor: his name is Alexis Ohanian, he is co-founder of the social Reddit and husband of the champion of tennis Serena Williams.

“It’s time for the girls to have heroines and reference models even in the huge area of ​​Los Angeles – explained Portman -, football is an extraordinary team sport, which ensures socialization in the group. Nobody wins alone. The success of a player is the success of the team. The Los Angeles team will have a huge impact on our community. ” The group of the founders also includes the most sensational names in the recent history of American women’s football and here, in the parade of surnames Mia Hamm, Julie Foudy and Abby Wambach.«I went to see a match of the USA national team before the 2019 World Cup and I fell in love with it. It was a revolution to hear my kids ask me to wear the Rapinoe and Alex Morgan shirts. Becca Roux, executive director of the American Football Association, was with us and I started talking about business with her ».