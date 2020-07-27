[Rumor] Horizon: Zero Dawn Will Become a Film, Jennifer Lawrence in the Role of Aloy

After Nathan Drake and his Uncharted currently in production, will Aloy be the next great hero of the PlayStation world to go to the cinema?

WGTC, which launched the news, has dropped a respectable bomb that concerns the film division of Sony, which has long been widely interested in bringing its most famous IPs to the big screen together with the PlayStation Productions label .

According to the portal, Sony would have started the development of the film transposition of Horizon: Zero Dawn , the Guerrilla Games game released on PS4 in the spring of 2017 and which on PlayStation 5 will return with a new chapter entitled Horizon: Forbidden West.

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, Horizon is set in a post-apocalyptic world where humanity, which no longer has the possibility of using technology, has returned to a sort of prehistoric phase of its existence, organized in tribes and few cities. . The ancient machines have instead evolved, becoming in all respects the new fauna of this fascinating but dangerous world.

To take on the role of the young protagonist, the rebellious and brave Aloy , the production would have already found the right face: Jennifer Lawrence , actress of Hunger Games and X-Men: The beginning that in fact is particularly familiar with action films .

For the moment, the information is to be taken with pliers. In the meantime, we ask you: would you be happy to see a transposition on the big screen of Horizon: Zero Dawn?