Shakira Finds Him a Team, but He …

Summer could bring important changes to the Barcelona home . The Catalans are licking their wounds after the comeback suffered by Real Madrid in the championship, which cost the victory of the La Liga, which went to the Blancos’ bulletin board. Inevitably, the market will influence this period of approaching the match against Napoli in the round of 16 return to the Champions League. One of the pieces that could be most affected by the movements is Gerard Piqué .

IDEA According to reports from Don Balon, the wife and agent of the Spanish defender Shakira would have identified in Inter Miami the ideal team to relaunch the career of her husband. An interesting and promising solution, also considering the growth of MLS. However Piqué seems to have other plans. In fact, the defender seems intent on staying for life at Barcelona.